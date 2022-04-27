Brilliant Earth Voluntarily Discontinues "Free Diamond Earrings" and "One Day Only!" Claims Following National Advertising Division Challenge

NEW YORK , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a BBB National Programs National Advertising Division (NAD) challenge, Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. voluntarily discontinued claims made in connection with the sale of its diamonds and jewelry. These claims were challenged by competitor Blue Nile.

Brilliant Earth is an online jeweler that sells jewelry made from both natural and lab-grown gemstones. The challenged advertising consisted of a promotional offer for free diamond earrings which ran on the Brilliant Earth website and other digital marketing.

Blue Nile challenged the express claims "Free Diamond Earrings" and "One Day Only!" as well as the implied claims that:

The "free" diamond earrings are natural diamonds, not lab-grown.

The "free" offer is only available for a very limited time.

During the proceeding, Brilliant Earth informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued both the offer at issue and the challenged express and implied claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits.

In its advertiser statement, Brilliant Earth stated that it "agrees to comply with NAD's decision." The advertiser further stated that while it "believes that the challenged advertising claims were substantiated, the company informed NAD that it no longer plans to run the challenged claims in any medium, and therefore agreed to voluntarily and permanently discontinue them."

