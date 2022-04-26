InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shopping System (TRO-522)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a shopping system that enables you to purchase your groceries without having to remove the items from the cart or place them on a dirty conveyor belt," said an inventor, from Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented EXPRESS SHOPPING. My design offers a quicker checkout procedure and it could increase sanitation for shoppers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a faster and safer way to shop. In doing so, it reduces human contact and contact with checkout conveyor belts. As a result, it could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for shopping centers and stores. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-522, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp