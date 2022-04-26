COLUMBIA BANK BRINGS UNIQUE BANKING, COMMUNITY EXPERIENCE TO OLD BELLEVUE

Innovative Branch Functions as a Bank, Wealth Planning and Community Space

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), announced the opening of its second FinancialHub, a center innovatively designed to provide a full suite of banking services including in-person wealth management. The office also functions as an inviting public space for the community.

Old Bellevue FinancialHub Exterior (PRNewswire)

The FinancialHub, which opened in March, is located at 95 102nd Avenue, NE. It is purpose-built for client comfort and efficiency, complete with applications created to facilitate conversations between bankers and customers. It also features digital interactive kiosks with touchscreens that provide self-service options beyond standard ATM offerings.

Mobile technology and intuitive user interfaces replace teller lines and paperwork, enabling banking transactions to take place anywhere in the space. Bankers are readily available to assist with all transactions and to provide support for everything from financial planning to loans. The concept embraces networking and personal engagement, rather than transaction-oriented branch banking.

At the same time, the space functions as a "hub" for the community ― a place where people in the area can work, host meetings, socialize or simply relax in a comfortable, welcoming environment. It is a community center for the surrounding neighborhood that includes a full hospitality suite, beverage bar, offices, and an open common area.

"The Financial Hub has all the services of a traditional bank, and more, yet it feels like your favorite local gathering place," said Rebecca Cherney, senior vice president and Upper Puget Sound regional manager. "It's a unique way to deliver first-rate financial expertise and simultaneously support the community, its residents and local culture."

Beginning in May, Columbia plans to open the space for everything from seminars to cultural events. Columbia will periodically host its own networking and educational events for the community as well.

Columbia will provide reporters guided tours of the new location upon request. The new branch represents Columbia's commitment to both innovation and to Bellevue's thriving economy and quality of life.

"I am excited to invite everyone to tour the space and enjoy it," said Juan Garcia, vice president and branch manager for Old Bellevue FinancialHub. "This is truly a distinct space with financial advisors to meet the full spectrum of clients' financial needs. The innovative design brings residents together and makes the community an even better place to live, work and play."

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Old Bellevue FinancialHub Interior 1 (PRNewswire)

Old Bellevue FinancialHub Interior 2 (PRNewswire)

Columbia Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Bank) (PRNewswire)

