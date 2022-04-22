Sam's Club and Synchrony Announce Rewards for Electric Vehicle Drivers

Sam's Club Mastercard Cardholders Can Now Earn More Sam's Cash on Electronic Vehicle Charging Nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark. and STAMFORD, Conn., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Earth Day, Sam's Club (NYSE: WMT), a leading membership warehouse club, and Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced a reward on the Sam's Club Mastercard that provides additional value for cardholders when charging an electric vehicle (EV).

In conjunction with Earth Day, Sam’s Club and Synchrony announced a reward on the Sam’s Club Mastercard that provides additional value for cardholders when charging an electric vehicle. (PRNewswire)

Starting May 1 , members with a Sam's Club Mastercard will earn 5% back in Sam's Cash on electric vehicle charges.

Beginning May 1st, members with a Sam's Club Mastercard will earn five percent back in Sam's Cash on EV charges at eligible EV charging stations in the United States. In a special electric vehicle charging promotion, cardholders will earn an additional 5 percent back on EV charges for a total of 10 percent back in Sam's Cash for the entire month of May.

"We are continuously evaluating credit card rewards and features that will recognize cardholders for doing things that make a difference, like choosing to personally help the environment by driving an electric vehicle," said Tom Quindlen, EVP and CEO of Diversified and Value, Synchrony. "We are proud to continue to build on our 25-plus year strategic partnership with Sam's Club to offer programs that deliver more than just rewards to members, but help to make an environmental impact for the long term. Together we are making a sustainability commitment for our cardholders."

"At Sam's Club, we put the member at the center of all we do, so we're constantly looking for ways to deliver them even more value – not only through the items and prices we offer, but through every interaction they have with us, including with the Sam's Club Mastercard," said Ciara Anfield, Senior Vice President, Chief Member and Marketing Officer, Sam's Club. "Earlier this year we launched Sam's Cash – a new loyalty rewards program that simplified the way members earn and spend rewards. The addition of a way for members with a Sam's Club Mastercard to earn more Sam's Cash when they charge their EV, on top of our existing program, is yet another way we are working hard to offer an incredible value every day."

There are nearly 50,000 charging stations for electric vehicles throughout the United States.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings, and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 38th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark™ items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™ checkout, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Meta (Facebook), and Instagram.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, powersports, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Media Contacts:

Erin Hulliberger

Sam's Club

1-800-331-0085 or news.walmart.com/reporter

Lisa Lanspery

Synchrony

Lisa.lanspery@syf.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synchrony