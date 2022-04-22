KIMBERLY-CLARK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

DALLAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today reported first quarter 2022 results.

Executive Summary

First quarter 2022 net sales of $5.1 billion increased 7 percent compared to the year-ago period, including organic sales growth of 10 percent.

Diluted net income per share for the first quarter was $1.55 in 2022 and $1.72 in 2021.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.35 in 2022, down 25 percent compared to $1.80 in 2021. Adjusted earnings per share exclude certain items described later in this news release.

The company is now targeting full-year 2022 organic sales growth of 4 to 6 percent, compared to our prior outlook of 3 to 4 percent.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.60 to $6.00 , in line with its initial expectations for diluted net income per share. The adjusted outlook range excludes the net benefit associated with the acquisition of the controlling interest of Thinx Inc.

"I'm pleased with our team's continued excellent execution during this volatile and highly inflationary environment. We delivered double-digit organic sales growth with strong increases across all our segments in the first quarter," said Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu. "Our growth strategy is working and we're continuing to invest in our business. Additionally, we continue to take the necessary actions to mitigate macro headwinds and remain committed to improving our margins over time."

Hsu continued, "On March 26th of this year, Kimberly-Clark marked its 150th anniversary — a significant milestone for the company. We're proud of our heritage of category defining innovation and our strong culture of care that enables our employees and communities to thrive. Today, we're building on that foundation with conviction in our purpose of Better Care for a Better World as we continue to provide essential products to billions of consumers around the world."

First Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Sales of $5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022 increased 7 percent compared to the year-ago period. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates reduced sales 2 percent. Organic sales increased 10 percent as net selling prices rose 6 percent, volumes grew 2 percent and product mix increased sales 2 points. In North America, organic sales increased 13 percent in consumer products and increased 5 percent in K-C Professional. Outside North America, organic sales rose 10 percent in developing and emerging (D&E) markets and 8 percent in developed markets.

First quarter operating profit was $693 million in 2022 and $770 million in 2021. Results in 2022 include the net benefit of the acquisition of a controlling interest of Thinx and 2021 results include charges related to the 2018 Global Restructuring Program.

First quarter adjusted operating profit was $629 million in 2022 and $804 million in 2021. Results were impacted by $470 million of higher input costs, driven by pulp and polymer-based materials, distribution and energy costs. Higher marketing, research and general expense as well as the impact of unfavorable foreign currency transaction effects reduced operating profit in the quarter. Results benefited from organic sales growth, $50 million of cost savings from the company's FORCE (Focused On Reducing Costs Everywhere) program and lower other manufacturing costs.

The first quarter effective tax rate was 18.2 percent in 2022 and 20.9 percent in 2021. The first quarter adjusted effective tax rate was 21.0 percent in 2022 and 20.9 percent in 2021. Kimberly-Clark's share of net income of equity companies in the first quarter was $23 million in 2022 and $39 million in 2021. Equity results were negatively impacted by input cost inflation.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash provided by operations in the first quarter was $204 million in 2022 and $321 million in 2021. The decline was driven by lower operating profit. Capital spending for the first quarter was $253 million in 2022 and $298 million in 2021. First quarter 2022 share repurchases were 0.2 million shares at a cost of $27 million. Total debt was $9.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and $8.6 billion at the end of 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Business Segment Results

Personal Care Segment

First quarter sales of $2.7 billion increased 11 percent. Net selling prices increased 8 percent, volumes grew 3 percent and product mix improved 3 points. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased sales by approximately 2 percent. First quarter operating profit of $475 million decreased 1 percent. The comparison was impacted by input cost inflation, higher marketing, research and general spending as well as unfavorable foreign currency effects. Results benefited from organic sales growth and cost savings.

Sales in North America increased 16 percent. Net selling prices increased 8 percent, product mix improved 3 points and volumes rose 5 percent, in part due to the weather-related supply chain disruptions in the year-ago period. Organic sales were up double-digits in baby & child care, adult care and feminine care.

Sales in D&E markets increased 8 percent. Net selling prices increased sales 9 percent and product mix improved 3 points while volumes declined 1 percent. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased sales 3 percent. Organic sales growth was strong across all regions and categories.

Sales in developed markets outside North America (Australia, South Korea and Western/Central Europe) increased 5 percent. Volumes increased 8 percent and net selling prices increased sales 4 percent while changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased sales 7 percent.

Consumer Tissue Segment

First quarter sales of $1.6 billion increased 4 percent. Net selling prices increased sales 5 percent and volumes rose 2 points. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates reduced sales 2 percent and exited businesses in conjunction with the 2018 Global Restructuring Program decreased sales 1 percent. First quarter operating profit of $171 million decreased 36 percent. The comparison was impacted by input cost inflation and higher marketing, research and general spending. Results benefited from organic sales growth, lower other manufacturing costs and cost savings.

Sales in North America increased 9 percent. Volumes grew 6 percent and net selling prices improved 4 percent, while unfavorable product mix decreased sales 1 point. The volume growth reflects comparison to the start of COVID-related consumer and retailer inventory destocking in the year-ago period.

Sales in D&E markets increased 3 percent. Net selling prices rose approximately 7 percent and product mix improved 1 percent, while volumes were down 2 percent. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased sales 2 points.

Sales in developed markets outside North America decreased 5 percent. Exited businesses related to the 2018 Global Restructuring program reduced sales 4 percent and changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased sales 6 percent. Volumes were down 1 percent while net selling prices rose approximately 6 percent.

K-C Professional (KCP) Segment

First quarter sales of $0.8 billion increased 4 percent. Net selling prices rose 4 percent and product mix increased sales approximately 1 point. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased sales 2 percent. First quarter operating profit of $90 million decreased 29 percent. The comparison was impacted by input cost inflation and higher marketing, research and general spending. Results benefited from organic sales growth, lower other manufacturing costs and cost savings.

Sales in North America increased 5 percent. Net selling prices rose 4 percent and product mix increased sales 1 percent. Washroom products sales were up strong double-digits while sales of wipers and safety products slowed versus a strong year-ago.

Sales in D&E markets increased 4 percent. Net selling prices increased 3 percent, volumes grew 2 percent and product mix increased sales 2 percent. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased sales 3 percent.

Sales in developed markets outside North America were even with the year-ago period. Net selling prices increased 5 percent and product mix improved sales 3 percent while volumes decreased 1 percent. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates reduced sales 7 percent.

Acquisition of Majority and Controlling Share of Thinx Inc.

During the first quarter the company completed the acquisition of a majority and controlling share of Thinx Inc., an industry leader in the reusable period and incontinence underwear category, for total consideration of $181 million consisting of cash of $53 million, the fair value of our previously held equity investment of $127 million, and certain share-based award costs of $1 million. The initial minority investment in Thinx was in 2019.

The consolidated results of operations for Thinx are reported in our Personal Care business segment and is expected to provide a modest benefit to full year net sales in 2022.

2022 Outlook and Key Planning Assumptions

The company updated key planning and guidance assumptions for full-year 2022. The outlook reflects a reasonable set of assumptions subject to change given the high level of volatility in the macro environment.

Net sales increase 2 to 4 percent (prior assumption 1 to 2 percent).

Adjusted operating profit down low to mid-single digits percent. Operating profit outlook has been adjusted for the net benefit from the acquisition of controlling interest in Thinx.

Adjusted effective tax rate of 22 to 24 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share of $5.60 to $6.00 . This outlook is in line with previous unadjusted earnings per share guidance and excludes the net benefit from the acquisition of controlling interest in Thinx recognized in the first quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and the accompanying tables include the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S., or GAAP, and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted earnings and earnings per share

Adjusted gross and operating profit

Adjusted effective tax rate

These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures:

Acquisition of controlling interest in Thinx. In the first quarter of 2022, the company completed the acquisition of a majority and controlling share of Thinx. As a result of this transaction, a net benefit was recognized primarily due to the nonrecurring, non-cash gain recognized related to the remeasurement of the carrying value of previously held equity investment to fair value partially offset by transaction and integration costs.

2018 Global Restructuring Program. In 2018, the company initiated a restructuring program to reduce our structural cost base by streamlining and simplifying our manufacturing supply chain and overhead organization. Restructuring charges were incurred in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The restructuring actions were completed by the end of 2021.

The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to our GAAP financial measures. Management and the company's Board of Directors use adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted gross and operating profit to (a) evaluate the company's historical and prospective financial performance and its performance relative to its competitors, (b) allocate resources and (c) measure the operational performance of the company's business units and their managers. Management also believes that the use of an adjusted effective tax rate provides improved insight into the tax effects of our ongoing business operations.

Additionally, the Management Development and Compensation Committee of the company's Board of Directors has used certain of the non-GAAP financial measures when setting and assessing achievement of incentive compensation goals. These goals are based, in part, on the company's adjusted earnings per share and improvement in the company's adjusted return on invested capital determined by excluding certain of the adjustments that are used in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures.

This news release includes information regarding organic sales growth, which describes the impact of changes in volume, net selling prices and product mix on net sales. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, acquisitions and exited businesses also impact the year-over-year change in net sales.

Certain matters contained in this news release concerning the outlook, anticipated financial and operating results, raw material, energy and other input costs, anticipated currency rates and exchange risks, including in Argentina, net income from equity companies, sources and uses of cash, the effective tax rate, the anticipated cost savings from the company's FORCE program, growth initiatives, product innovations, contingencies and anticipated transactions of the company constitute forward-looking statements and are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the company. In addition, many factors outside our control, including the war in Ukraine (including the related responses of consumers, customers and suppliers as well as sanctions issued by the U.S., the European Union, Russia or other countries), pandemics (including the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the related responses of governments, consumers, customers, suppliers and employees), epidemics, the prices and availability of our raw materials, supply chain disruptions, changes in customer preferences, severe weather conditions, government trade or similar regulatory actions, potential competitive pressures on selling prices for our products, energy costs, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, our ability to maintain key customer relationships, as well as general economic and political conditions globally and in the markets in which we do business, could affect the realization of these estimates.

There can be no assurance that these future events will occur as anticipated or that the company's results will be as estimated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update them. For a description of certain factors that could cause the company's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31





2022

2021

Change Net Sales $ 5,095

$ 4,743

+7% Cost of products sold 3,575

3,154

+13% Gross Profit 1,520

1,589

-4% Marketing, research and general expenses 886

815

+9% Other (income) and expense, net (59)

4

N.M. Operating Profit 693

770

-10% Nonoperating expense (4)

(6)

-33% Interest income 2

1

+100% Interest expense (65)

(63)

+3% Income Before Income Taxes and Equity Interests 626

702

-11% Provision for income taxes (114)

(147)

-22% Income Before Equity Interests 512

555

-8% Share of net income of equity companies 23

39

-41% Net Income 535

594

-10% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (12)

(10)

+20% Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation $ 523

$ 584

-10%











Per Share Basis









Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation









Basic $ 1.55

$ 1.73

-10% Diluted $ 1.55

$ 1.72

-10%











Cash Dividends Declared $ 1.16

$ 1.14

+2%























Common Shares Outstanding March 31





2022

2021



Outstanding shares as of 337.0

337.6



Average diluted shares for three months ended 338.2

339.4



























Unaudited









N.M. - Not Meaningful











KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



As Reported

Acquisition of

Controlling

Interest in Thinx

As Adjusted Non-GAAP Marketing, research and general expenses

$ 886

$ 21

$ 865 Other (income) and expense, net

(59)

(85)

26 Operating Profit

693

64

629 Provision for income taxes

(114)

4

(118) Effective tax rate

18.2%

—

21.0% Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation

523

68

455 Diluted Earnings per Share(a)

1.55

0.20

1.35































Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



As Reported

2018 Global Restructuring Program

As Adjusted Non-GAAP Cost of products sold

$ 3,154

$ 25

$ 3,129 Gross Profit

1,589

(25)

1,614 Marketing, research and general expenses

815

9

806 Operating Profit

770

(34)

804 Provision for income taxes

(147)

7

(154) Effective tax rate

20.9%

—

20.9% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(10)

1

(11) Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation

584

(26)

610 Diluted Earnings per Share(a)

1.72

(0.08)

1.80

(a) "As Adjusted Non-GAAP" may not equal "As Reported" plus "Adjustments" as a result of rounding.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and they should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. The company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to the GAAP measures and by providing reconciliations of the non-GAAP and comparable GAAP financial measures.



Unaudited

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 493

$ 270 Accounts receivable, net 2,516

2,207 Inventories 2,265

2,239 Other current assets 629

849 Total Current Assets 5,903

5,565 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 8,114

8,097 Investments in Equity Companies 266

290 Goodwill 2,177

1,840 Other Intangible Assets, Net 926

810 Other Assets 1,286

1,235 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,672

$ 17,837







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Debt payable within one year $ 969

$ 433 Trade accounts payable 3,846

3,840 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,054

2,096 Dividends payable 388

380 Total Current Liabilities 7,257

6,749 Long-Term Debt 8,101

8,141 Noncurrent Employee Benefits 797

809 Deferred Income Taxes 687

694 Other Liabilities 716

681 Redeemable Common and Preferred Securities of Subsidiaries 260

26 Stockholders' Equity





Kimberly-Clark Corporation 705

514 Noncontrolling Interests 149

223 Total Stockholders' Equity 854

737 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,672

$ 17,837



2022 Data is Unaudited

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (Millions)



Three Months Ended March 31

2022

2021 Operating Activities





Net income $ 535

$ 594 Depreciation and amortization 188

189 Asset impairments —

3 Gain on previously held equity investment in Thinx (85)

— Stock-based compensation 16

22 Deferred income taxes (52)

(35) Net (gains) losses on asset dispositions 6

4 Equity companies' earnings (in excess of) less than dividends paid (23)

(39) Operating working capital (369)

(400) Postretirement benefits (14)

(15) Other 2

(2) Cash Provided by Operations 204

321 Investing Activities





Capital spending (253)

(298) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (34)

— Investments in time deposits (83)

(159) Maturities of time deposits 255

207 Other (1)

5 Cash Used for Investing (116)

(245) Financing Activities





Cash dividends paid (384)

(359) Change in short-term debt 834

744 Debt proceeds —

5 Debt repayments (300)

(253) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23

10 Acquisitions of common stock for the treasury (25)

(169) Other (15)

(30) Cash Used for Financing 133

(52) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 2

(7) Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 223

17 Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period 270

303 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period $ 493

$ 320





Unaudited

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (Millions)





Three Months Ended March 31







2022

2021

Change NET SALES











Personal Care

$ 2,729

$ 2,462

+11% Consumer Tissue

1,568

1,510

+4% K-C Professional

780

752

+4% Corporate & Other

18

19

N.M. TOTAL NET SALES

$ 5,095

$ 4,743

+7%













OPERATING PROFIT











Personal Care

$ 475

$ 481

-1% Consumer Tissue

171

269

-36% K-C Professional

90

126

-29% Corporate & Other(a)

(102)

(102)

N.M. Other (income) and expense, net(a)

(59)

4

N.M. TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT

$ 693

$ 770

-10%



(a) Corporate & Other and Other (income) and expense, net include income and expense not associated with the business segments, including adjustments as indicated in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN NET SALES VERSUS PRIOR YEAR





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



Total(a)

Volume

Net Price

Mix/ Other

Exited

Businesses(b)

Currency

Organic(c) Personal Care

11

3

8

3

—

(2)

13 Consumer Tissue

4

2

5

—

(1)

(2)

7 K-C Professional

4

—

4

1

—

(2)

6 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED

7

2

6

2

—

(2)

10





(a) Total may not equal the sum of volume, net price, mix/other, exited businesses and currency due to rounding. (b) Impact of exited businesses in conjunction with the 2018 Global Restructuring Program. (c) Combined impact of changes in volume, net price and mix/other.











N.M. - Not Meaningful Unaudited

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OUTLOOK FOR 2022





Estimated Range ESTIMATED FULL YEAR 2022 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE











Adjusted earnings per share

$ 5.60

-

$ 6.00 Acquisition of controlling interest in Thinx

0.20

-

0.20 Per share basis – diluted net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation

$ 5.80

-

$ 6.20

