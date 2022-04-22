'Greener Data: Actionable Insights from Industry Leaders' Makes Amazon Debut on Earth Day 2022

24 industry thought leaders from around the globe, from Ireland to Finland to Hong Kong to middle America, representing every layer of our critical network infrastructure, seek to answer how we can get our data greener today and together

LAS VEGAS , April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom, data center and network infrastructure companies, announces the book Greener Data: Actionable Insights from Industry Leaders has made its debut on Amazon.com today in celebration of Earth Day.

(PRNewsfoto/Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC) (PRNewswire)

This multi-author, visionary book features the voices, stories, and perspectives of leading decision makers in the data center and network infrastructure industry who are passionate about drastically reducing carbon emissions for a more sustainable Earth. Empowering other industries' digital transformations, the contributing authors from around the globe share their timely insights to inspire positive and ever-lasting change and sustainability.

Greener Data provides multiple, inclusive ways to act – including: reducing carbon emissions; enhancing biodiversity; harnessing the power in people and resource management; leveraging hardware and software innovation; investing in sustainable projects, facilities and partners; and providing definitions and tools for universal and impactful measurement and transparency.

"Greener Data is more than a book; it's a movement," explains Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , Founder and CEO of Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA). "We hope this book will inspire readers to learn and to act within their own communities, as together we can make a meaningful difference in the world's energy consumption and resulting carbon emissions. Those in the digital infrastructure industry can provide the necessary tools and blueprints for other businesses to emulate, and together make a foundational shift for a sustainable Earth."

To learn more about Greener Data, not just the book but also the industry-led movement, visit greenerdata.net . All proceeds from the book launch will be donated to Direct Relief in support of Ukraine relief efforts.

