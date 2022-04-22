Green and Low-carbon -- Defining Features of Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "At this Canton Fair, Tianjin enterprises have released a wide range of new products that feature green and environment-friendly materials, and low-energy manufacturing. Brand building, as a key to product promotion, becomes a powerful weapon for consistent export and business enlargement." This year's Earth Day falls on April 22, at which time the 131st Canton Fair is held online. Representatives from the Tianjin delegation to the Canton Fair said that as the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality strategies have been implemented in full, the event's green and low-carbon development has been widely recognized by exhibitors and buyers.

The number of green and low-carbon exhibits reaches a new high

According to the China Foreign Trade Centre, more than 480,000 of the 2.9 million exhibits at the 131st Canton Fair are green and low-carbon products, setting a new high. Green and low-carbon items are marked with a specific tag on the Canton Fair's official website and make one of the five categories of the event's selections launch for the first time, with the aim of supporting China's green product expansion into both domestic and international markets.

Canton Fair leads the green development of the country's exhibition industry

As early as 2012, the 111th Canton Fair set the development goals of "advocating low-carbon and eco-friendly exhibition and building a world-class green event", and invited exhibition service providers to compete for low-energy and eco-friendly booth construction. The Canton Fair Complex Phase 4 project, which is now underway, adopts low-carbon and eco-friendly technologies and low-energy operation ideas, exemplifying a new model of zero-carbon event venue. According to reports, the Phase 4 exhibition halls, which are set to open in the autumn session of 2022, are expected to consume 10% less energy than traditional venues.

Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, said that as an important B2B import and export trade platform in China, the Canton Fair had been actively supporting the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality strategies. He added that the event would continue to promote and lead businesses toward green development, as well as provide the world with more green and low-carbon products and business opportunities based on green development.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

View original content:

SOURCE Canton Fair