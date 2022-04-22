Creatd Announces Decision of Nasdaq Hearings Panel Regarding Continued Listing of Creatd's Stock

Nasdaq Hearings Panel approves continued listing of Creatd's stock, subject to continued compliance requirements.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company, today announced that it has received the decision of the Hearings Panel (the "Panel") of The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Exchange") advising the Company that the Panel determined to permit the continued listing of the Company's securities on the Exchange, subject to the Company disclosing shareholders' equity of at least $2.5M as of March 31, 2022 in its Form 10-Q and disclosing the successful completion of fund-raising activities and the Company's long-term compliance with the Exchange's continued listing requirements in a Form 8-K on or before August 29, 2022.

Commented CEO Laurie Weisberg, "We are looking forward to executing upon our previously-stated regulatory, operational, and business objectives. We are grateful that the Nasdaq has granted us the opportunity to do so."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

