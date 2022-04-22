CPower Customers Avoided 280,000 metric tons of CO2 in 2021

As CPower Celebrates Record Marginal Carbon Emissions Reduction, Data From the Company's Annual Customer Survey Shows Growing Interest in Sustainability, Distributed Energy Resources

BALTIMORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in celebration of Earth Day, CPower Energy Management (" CPower "), the leading, national energy solutions provider, announced its customers avoided more than 280,000 metric tons of CO 2 in 2021, equivalent to not burning more than 317,000,000 pounds of coal, through demand response (9,052 metric tons enabled) and energy efficiency (277,488 metric tons measured). Through its partnership with environmental tech non-profit WattTime , CPower is bringing deeper emissions savings insights to customers. This is the second consecutive year that CPower and WattTime partnered to show emissions reductions through demand response and energy efficiency, on the occasion of Earth Day.

CPower Energy Management (PRNewsfoto/CPower Energy Management) (PRNewswire)

CPower customers typically avoid emissions associated with their electricity use in at least two ways, through demand response events that temporarily reduce electricity loads at particular times and energy-efficiency projects that permanently reduce electricity demand. WattTime's marginal emissions data and analysis enable CPower and its customers to better quantify how energy efficiency and demand response translate into avoided emissions on the power grid. WattTime's technology also makes possible a continuous, environmental demand response called Automated Emissions Reduction.

The announcement comes as commercial and industrial businesses nationwide look for ways to drive decarbonization and meet sustainability goals. According to CPower's annual survey of its customers across the US:

Nearly half (48%) of energy decision-makers consider sustainability a top driver behind their Distributed Energy Resource (DER) strategy.

A majority (57%) are considering or have implemented facility or organization-wide tracking of carbon emissions to show progress toward their ESG goals.

CPower manages more than 5.3 GW of DER capacity nationally to help its customers unlock sustainability, resiliency, and financial benefits as their energy management needs and strategies evolve. The company serves many of the largest and best-known brands and organizations across big box retail, data centers, commercial real estate, education, manufacturing, production and industrial processing, government and education, among other industries. CPower also helps distributed generation project owners and operators monetize their portfolios to maximize the value of their technology and customers assets.

"As the world rebounds from the pandemic, companies are looking for ways to keep carbon use low. Regardless of market or industry, new policies and market pressures require these organizations to find concrete ways to report on their decarbonization progress. We are proud to enhance our customers' experience by offering these metrics that showcase the benefits of their DERs, while also helping create a cleaner grid," said Mathew Sachs, senior vice president - Strategy and Business Development, CPower.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We manage more than 5.3 GW of customer capacity across the U.S., forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 55 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve more than 12,000 sites, delivering approximately 280,000 metric tons of CO 2 reductions in 2021 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

