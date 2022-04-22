Associated Banc-Corp to Attend Four Investor Events in May 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced today that Management will meet with investors during the following events in May of 2022:

Stephens Inc. Chicago Bank Trip in Rosemont, IL on May 11, 2022

Wells Fargo Financial Services Investor Conference in Chicago, IL on May 18 – 19, 2022

Raymond James Chief Credit Officer Symposium in New York, NY on May 23, 2022

Truist Securities Financial Services Conference in New York, NY on May 24 – 25, 2022

Second quarter investor materials will be made available prior to the events and can be accessed via Associated Banc-Corp's website at http://investor.associatedbank.com.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $35 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

