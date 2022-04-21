Local Entrepreneur Brings Second Florida Capriotti's Location to Lutz, Part of 15 Unit Plan

Restaurant Developers Set to Open 15 Sandwich Shops across the Tampa Bay Area

LUTZ, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, is debuting a new location in the Willow Bend Shopping Center in Lutz at 1948 Collier Pkwy. on April 25. This location will mark the second of 15 total locations set to open in the Tampa Bay area.

Developing the award-winning sandwich brand in an untapped market is what initially inspired the interest of new Capriotti's multi-unit franchisee owner, Scott Crawford. Crawford is no stranger to the restaurant industry. With his first job out of high school as a pizza delivery driver, Crawford now has over 20 years of experience in the food service industry. With a passion for the restaurant industry, he saw the strong foundation that franchises provide and how it can help guide a successful restaurant. Drawn to the mouthwatering menu items provided by Capriotti's, Crawford is excited to bring a concept he is passionate about to the area. More background information on Crawford can be found here.

One of the reasons why Capriotti's continues to be a leader in the fast casual and sandwich category is because of its wide array of sandwiches including: The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw, and the Cheese Steak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers.

The Lutz Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 30 new jobs to the Tampa community. Locals will be able to experience Capriotti's 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural Butterball® turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning, top-choice beef and other brand favorites.

"The quality of Capriotti's is something one would expect to have in their favorite home-cooked meal," said Crawford. "No matter the sandwich preference, Lutz and the entire Tampa Bay area will soon be able to experience a level of quality and comfort that has never been available in the area until now."

Lutz Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Lutz offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (813) 553-3745.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S.

