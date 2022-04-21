FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022 of $55.97 million compared to earnings of $56.92 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the first quarter of 2022 compared with $0.40 for the same quarter a year ago. As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the prior year included i) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $6.78 million; ii) a $4.88 million decrease in PPP loan origination fees; and (iii) a $3.56 million decline in mortgage revenues. Offsetting these items was an increase in net interest income, excluding lower PPP loan origination fees, of $11.50 million from continued balance sheet growth.

"Leveraging the new relationships developed and the momentum created over the last two years, we delivered outstanding growth this quarter reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $214.25 million, or 16.07 percent annualized, and deposit growth of $433.34 million, or 16.63 percent annualized. We continue our focus on growth, delivering excellence in customer service, improving our digital delivery, investing in our employees, and maximizing shareholder returns. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $95.44 million compared to $88.82 million for the first quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.22 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.55 percent in the first quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.50 billion for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $10.56 billion a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees which totaled $1.37 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6.25 million in the first quarter of 2021.

PPP loan balances totaled $15.74 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $52.79 million and $531.81 million at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, and accounted for $33.46 million in average balances for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $499.35 million for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.78 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a reversal of provision for credit losses of $2.00 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in the Company's provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by strong organic loan growth. At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $66.91 million, or 1.20 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $62.97 million at March 31, 2021, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.47 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $6.92 million at March 31, 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022, net charge-offs totaled $299 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $131 thousand for the first quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.52 percent at March 31, 2022, compared with 0.75 percent at March 31, 2021. Classified loans totaled $152.16 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $190.42 million at March 31, 2021.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $34.88 million compared to $34.87 million for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

Trust fees increased $1.52 million to $9.82 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $8.30 million for the first quarter of 2021 driven by the increase in the fair value of trust assets to $8.63 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $7.54 billion at March 31, 2021 .

Service charges on deposits and ATM, interchange, and credit card fees increased $913 thousand and $851 thousand , respectively, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Mortgage income was $6.33 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9.89 million for the first quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins.

Gains on sales of foreclosed and other assets and securities were $1.11 million during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.01 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $59.23 million compared to $57.72 million for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs totaled $34.14 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $34.93 million in the first quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based pay increases effective March 1, 2022 offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.40 million and a decrease of $697 thousand in profit sharing expenses.

Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.30 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to $600 thousand of foreclosed asset expenses together with increases in FDIC insurance, deposit account charge-offs, interchange processing costs, and loan processing costs.

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 44.16 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 45.36 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, consolidated total assets were $13.31 billion compared to $12.10 billion at March 31, 2021. Loans totaled $5.57 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with loans of $5.32 billion at March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $214.25 million, or 16.07 percent annualized. Deposits totaled $11.00 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $9.41 billion at March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 16.85 percent. Shareholders' equity was $1.49 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $1.76 billion and $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to rate increases during the most recent quarter. The unrealized loss on the security portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $209.58 million at March 31, 2022, compared to an unrealized gain of $99.25 million and $117.01 million at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)





(In thousands, except share and per share data)











































































































As of



















2022









2021

























ASSETS





Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Cash and due from banks

$ 203,187

$ 205,053

$ 201,901

$ 190,061

$ 190,350













Interest-bearing deposits in banks

394,566



323,535



359,241



654,531



893,221













Investment securities



6,502,495



6,573,179



6,119,984



5,578,048



5,109,631













Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

5,550,430



5,336,179



5,147,160



4,984,210



4,790,752













PPP loans





15,739



52,793



139,334



320,392



531,810













Total loans, held-for-investment



5,566,169



5,388,972



5,286,494



5,304,602



5,322,562















Allowance for loan losses

(66,913)



(63,465)



(63,370)



(62,138)



(62,974)













Net loans, held-for-investment



5,499,256



5,325,507



5,223,124



5,242,464



5,259,588













Loans, held-for-sale



27,670



37,810



47,721



61,802



65,405













Premises and equipment, net



150,168



149,764



147,516



147,655



142,415













Goodwill





313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481













Other intangible assets



2,978



3,298



3,689



4,087



4,499













Other assets





220,399



170,834



126,601



136,954



124,297















Total assets

$ 13,314,200

$ 13,102,461

$ 12,543,258

$ 12,329,083

$ 12,102,887





























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,978,724

$ 3,780,230

$ 3,574,405

$ 3,427,038

$ 3,350,145













Interest-bearing deposits



7,021,101



6,786,258



6,318,712



6,354,656



6,063,302















Total deposits



10,999,825



10,566,488



9,893,117



9,781,694



9,413,447













Borrowings





758,595



671,152



648,679



549,969



548,604













Trade date payable



-



-



174,236



189,838



381,871













Other liabilities





67,031



105,597



93,491



87,213



93,537













Shareholders' equity



1,488,749



1,759,224



1,733,735



1,720,369



1,665,428















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,314,200

$ 13,102,461

$ 12,543,258

$ 12,329,083

$ 12,102,887



































































Quarter Ended



















2022



2021













INCOME STATEMENTS



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Interest income



$ 97,009

$ 95,995

$ 97,198

$ 92,602

$ 90,610













Interest expense



1,570



1,187



1,416



1,653



1,786













Net interest income



95,439



94,808



95,782



90,949



88,824













Provision for credit losses



4,782



2,064



-



(1,206)



(1,997)













Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

90,657



92,744



95,782



92,155



90,821













Noninterest income



34,881



34,903



37,726



34,673



34,874













Noninterest expense



59,225



61,672



62,939



59,374



57,723















Net income before income taxes

66,313



65,975



70,569



67,454



67,972













Income tax expense



10,341



10,638



11,641



11,075



11,054















Net income

$ 55,972

$ 55,337

$ 58,928

$ 56,379

$ 56,918





























































PER COMMON SHARE DATA











































Net income - basic

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.40













Net income - diluted



0.39



0.39



0.41



0.39



0.40













Cash dividends declared



0.15



0.15



0.15



0.15



0.13













Book value





10.43



12.34



12.17



12.08



11.70













Tangible book value



8.21



10.12



9.94



9.85



9.47













Market value





44.12



50.84



45.95



49.13



46.73













Shares outstanding - end of period

142,704,495



142,532,116



142,467,687



142,359,774



142,285,611













Average outstanding shares - basic

142,558,743



142,437,804



142,334,449



142,245,555



142,146,275













Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,302,063



143,251,521



143,218,920



143,164,611



143,002,658





























































PERFORMANCE RATIOS











































Return on average assets



1.71 %

1.74 %

1.90 %

1.89 %

2.05 %









Return on average equity



13.53



12.63



13.43



13.38



13.83













Return on average tangible equity

16.68



15.45



16.43



16.48



17.09













Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.22



3.29



3.41



3.36



3.55













Efficiency ratio





44.16



46.18



45.88



45.94



45.36













































































































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.











SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)











(In thousands)

































































Quarter Ended



















2022



2021













ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Balance at beginning of period

$ 63,465

$ 63,370

$ 62,138

$ 62,974

$ 66,534













Loans charged off



(659)



(3,067)



(1,475)



(392)



(574)













Loan recoveries





360



783



2,707



595



443













Net recoveries (charge-offs)



(299)



(2,284)



1,232



203



(131)













Provision for loan losses



3,747



2,379



-



(1,039)



(3,429)













Balance at end of period

$ 66,913

$ 63,465

$ 63,370

$ 62,138

$ 62,974





























































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS









































Balance at beginning of period

$ 6,436

$ 6,751

$ 6,751

$ 6,918

$ 5,486













Provision for unfunded commitments

1,035



(315)



-



(167)



1,432













Balance at end of period

$ 7,471

$ 6,436

$ 6,751

$ 6,751

$ 6,918





























































Allowance for loan losses /











































period-end loans held-for-investment

1.20 %

1.18 %

1.20 %

1.17 %

1.18 %











Allowance for loan losses /











































nonperforming loans



232.71



200.33



250.92



208.45



160.00













Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans









































(annualized)





0.02



0.17



(0.09)



(0.02)



0.01



































































Quarter Ended



















2022



2021













COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Commercial:













































C&I



$ 822,310

$ 784,282

$ 680,263

$ 662,711

$ 646,316













PPP





15,739



52,793



139,334



320,392



531,810













Municipal





191,799



177,905



165,847



179,356



176,949













Total Commercial



1,029,848



1,014,980



985,444



1,162,459



1,355,075













Agriculture





82,883



98,089



98,947



95,212



90,366













Real Estate:













































Construction & Development



806,211



749,793



656,530



550,928



587,928













Farm





225,942



217,220



203,064



185,288



162,046













Non-Owner Occupied CRE



636,160



623,434



674,958



673,608



650,144













Owner Occupied CRE



881,181



821,653



824,231



820,055



759,906













Residential





1,352,162



1,334,419



1,328,798



1,328,474



1,254,727













Total Real Estate



3,901,656



3,746,519



3,687,581



3,558,353



3,414,751













Consumer:













































Auto





419,818



405,416



394,072



383,764



370,027













Non-Auto





131,964



123,968



120,450



104,814



92,343













Total Consumer



551,782



529,384



514,522



488,578



462,370































































Total loans held-for-investment $ 5,566,169

$ 5,388,972

$ 5,286,494

$ 5,304,602

$ 5,322,562





























































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION









































Special Mention



$ 47,445

$ 55,670

$ 53,620

$ 54,497

$ 61,866













Substandard





104,715



105,515



112,151



120,497



128,550













Doubtful





-



-



-



-



-















Total classified loans $ 152,160

$ 161,185

$ 165,771

$ 174,994

$ 190,416





























































NONPERFORMING ASSETS











































Nonaccrual loans

$ 28,723

$ 31,652

$ 25,210

$ 29,786

$ 39,333













Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

20



21



22



23



23













Accruing loans 90 days past due

11



8



23



-



2















Total nonperforming loans

28,754



31,681



25,255



29,809



39,358













Foreclosed assets



-



2,477



28



305



300















Total nonperforming assets $ 28,754

$ 34,158

$ 25,283

$ 30,114

$ 39,658





























































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.52 %

0.63 %

0.48 %

0.57 %

0.75 %











As a % of end of period total assets

0.22



0.26



0.20



0.24



0.33



















































































































Quarter Ended



















2022



2021













CAPITAL RATIOS



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.00 %

19.35 %

19.71 %

20.04 %

20.32 %











Tier 1 capital ratio



19.00



19.35



19.71



20.04



20.32













Total capital ratio



20.01



20.34



20.76



21.12



21.47













Tier 1 leverage ratio



10.78



11.13



11.19



11.10



11.55













Tangible common equity ratio



10.52



11.55



11.90



11.75



12.35













Equity/Assets ratio



11.18



13.43



13.82



13.95



13.76



















































































































Quarter Ended



















2022



2021













NONINTEREST INCOME



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Trust fees



$ 9,817

$ 9,670

$ 9,484

$ 8,692

$ 8,299













Service charges on deposits



5,706



5,762



5,673



4,928



4,793













ATM, interchange and credit card fees

9,528



9,955



9,793



9,853



8,677













Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

6,333



6,272



8,788



8,291



9,894













Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

31



1



1



5



808













Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

1,084



107



27



1



55













Net gain (loss) on sale of assets



(10)



(3)



(6)



74



145













Interest on loan recoveries



283



1,207



1,746



704



382













Other noninterest income



2,109



1,932



2,220



2,125



1,821















Total noninterest income $ 34,881

$ 34,903

$ 37,726

$ 34,673

$ 34,874





























































NONINTEREST EXPENSE











































Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 32,540

$ 31,876

$ 34,460

$ 32,936

$ 32,636













Profit sharing expense



1,598



3,099



2,630



2,110



2,295













Net occupancy expense



3,225



3,333



3,288



3,241



3,147













Equipment expense



2,257



2,382



2,450



2,177



2,164













FDIC insurance premiums



869



848



815



766



701













ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,968



3,227



2,935



3,039



2,772













Legal, tax and professional fees



2,957



2,835



2,893



3,352



2,726













Audit fees





451



423



466



430



440













Printing, stationery and supplies



540



664



432



489



325













Amortization of intangible assets

320



391



398



412



412













Advertising and public relations



1,493



1,842



1,746



1,392



1,388













Operational and other losses



596



1,385



1,087



534



287













Software amortization and expense

2,457



2,817



2,855



2,829



2,619













Other noninterest expense



6,954



6,550



6,484



5,667



5,811















Total noninterest expense $ 59,225

$ 61,672

$ 62,939

$ 59,374

$ 57,723





























































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,782

$ 3,841

$ 3,670

$ 3,633

$ 3,547













































































































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





































































































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2022





Dec. 31, 2021







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 1,015

$ 1



0.52 %





$ 82

$ -



0.48 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

171,970



94



0.22









320,102



124



0.15

Taxable securities



4,231,949



17,823



1.68









3,590,137



13,556



1.51

Tax exempt securities



2,612,025



18,107



2.77









2,636,360



18,163



2.76

Loans





5,487,538



64,766



4.79









5,347,069



67,993



5.04

Total interest-earning assets



12,504,497

$ 100,791



3.27 %







11,893,750

$ 99,836



3.33 % Noninterest-earning assets



744,810





















726,932















Total assets

$ 13,249,307



















$ 12,620,682





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits



$ 6,898,059

$ 1,369



0.08 %





$ 6,399,343

$ 1,110



0.07 % Borrowings





781,314



201



0.10









639,725



77



0.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities



7,679,373

$ 1,570



0.08 %







7,039,068

$ 1,187



0.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



3,827,451





















3,744,848













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 64,999





















99,091













Shareholders' equity



1,677,484





















1,737,675















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,249,307



















$ 12,620,682





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 99,221



3.22 %











$ 98,649



3.29 %





















































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Sept. 30, 2021





June 30, 2021







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 1,554

$ 2



0.51 %





$ 3,049

$ 4



0.54 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

612,551



236



0.15









796,835



211



0.11

Taxable securities



3,081,215



12,122



1.57









2,656,211



11,449



1.72

Tax exempt securities



2,542,606



17,701



2.78









2,461,924



17,410



2.83

Loans





5,337,807



70,807



5.26









5,383,781



67,161



5.00

Total interest-earning assets



11,575,733

$ 100,868



3.46 %







11,301,800

$ 96,235



3.42 % Noninterest-earning assets



705,099





















692,282















Total assets

$ 12,280,832



















$ 11,994,082





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits



$ 6,346,267

$ 1,340



0.08 %





$ 6,229,991

$ 1,560



0.10 % Borrowings





599,934



76



0.05









527,669



93



0.07

Total interest-bearing liabilities



6,946,201

$ 1,416



0.08 %







6,757,660

$ 1,653



0.10 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



3,490,685





















3,439,683













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 103,446





















106,994













Shareholders' equity



1,740,500





















1,689,745















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,280,832



















$ 11,994,082





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 99,452



3.41 %











$ 94,582



3.36 %





















































Three Months Ended





























Mar. 31, 2021































Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /

































Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 1,942

$ 3



0.58 %























Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

637,129



159



0.10

























Taxable securities



2,251,419



10,264



1.82

























Tax exempt securities



2,368,615



16,979



2.87

























Loans





5,296,149



66,753



5.11

























Total interest-earning assets



10,555,254

$ 94,158



3.62 %























Noninterest-earning assets



700,550







































Total assets

$ 11,255,804





















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits



$ 5,916,237

$ 1,696



0.12 %























Borrowings





456,620



91



0.08

























Total interest-bearing liabilities



6,372,857

$ 1,787



0.11 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits



3,114,656





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 99,581





































Shareholders' equity



1,668,710







































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,255,804





















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 92,371



3.55 %









































































