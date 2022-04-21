FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022 of $55.97 million compared to earnings of $56.92 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the first quarter of 2022 compared with $0.40 for the same quarter a year ago. As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the prior year included i) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $6.78 million; ii) a $4.88 million decrease in PPP loan origination fees; and (iii) a $3.56 million decline in mortgage revenues. Offsetting these items was an increase in net interest income, excluding lower PPP loan origination fees, of $11.50 million from continued balance sheet growth.
"Leveraging the new relationships developed and the momentum created over the last two years, we delivered outstanding growth this quarter reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $214.25 million, or 16.07 percent annualized, and deposit growth of $433.34 million, or 16.63 percent annualized. We continue our focus on growth, delivering excellence in customer service, improving our digital delivery, investing in our employees, and maximizing shareholder returns. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $95.44 million compared to $88.82 million for the first quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.22 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.55 percent in the first quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.50 billion for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $10.56 billion a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees which totaled $1.37 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6.25 million in the first quarter of 2021.
PPP loan balances totaled $15.74 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $52.79 million and $531.81 million at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, and accounted for $33.46 million in average balances for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $499.35 million for the first quarter of 2021.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.78 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a reversal of provision for credit losses of $2.00 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in the Company's provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by strong organic loan growth. At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $66.91 million, or 1.20 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $62.97 million at March 31, 2021, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.47 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $6.92 million at March 31, 2021.
For the first quarter of 2022, net charge-offs totaled $299 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $131 thousand for the first quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.52 percent at March 31, 2022, compared with 0.75 percent at March 31, 2021. Classified loans totaled $152.16 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $190.42 million at March 31, 2021.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $34.88 million compared to $34.87 million for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:
- Trust fees increased $1.52 million to $9.82 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $8.30 million for the first quarter of 2021 driven by the increase in the fair value of trust assets to $8.63 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $7.54 billion at March 31, 2021.
- Service charges on deposits and ATM, interchange, and credit card fees increased $913 thousand and $851 thousand, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- Mortgage income was $6.33 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9.89 million for the first quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins.
- Gains on sales of foreclosed and other assets and securities were $1.11 million during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.01 million for the first quarter of 2021.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $59.23 million compared to $57.72 million for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:
- Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs totaled $34.14 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $34.93 million in the first quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based pay increases effective March 1, 2022 offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.40 million and a decrease of $697 thousand in profit sharing expenses.
- Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.30 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to $600 thousand of foreclosed asset expenses together with increases in FDIC insurance, deposit account charge-offs, interchange processing costs, and loan processing costs.
The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 44.16 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 45.36 percent for the first quarter of 2021.
As of March 31, 2022, consolidated total assets were $13.31 billion compared to $12.10 billion at March 31, 2021. Loans totaled $5.57 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with loans of $5.32 billion at March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $214.25 million, or 16.07 percent annualized. Deposits totaled $11.00 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $9.41 billion at March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 16.85 percent. Shareholders' equity was $1.49 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $1.76 billion and $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to rate increases during the most recent quarter. The unrealized loss on the security portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $209.58 million at March 31, 2022, compared to an unrealized gain of $99.25 million and $117.01 million at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2022
2021
ASSETS
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Cash and due from banks
$
203,187
$
205,053
$
201,901
$
190,061
$
190,350
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
394,566
323,535
359,241
654,531
893,221
Investment securities
6,502,495
6,573,179
6,119,984
5,578,048
5,109,631
Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans
5,550,430
5,336,179
5,147,160
4,984,210
4,790,752
PPP loans
15,739
52,793
139,334
320,392
531,810
Total loans, held-for-investment
5,566,169
5,388,972
5,286,494
5,304,602
5,322,562
Allowance for loan losses
(66,913)
(63,465)
(63,370)
(62,138)
(62,974)
Net loans, held-for-investment
5,499,256
5,325,507
5,223,124
5,242,464
5,259,588
Loans, held-for-sale
27,670
37,810
47,721
61,802
65,405
Premises and equipment, net
150,168
149,764
147,516
147,655
142,415
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
2,978
3,298
3,689
4,087
4,499
Other assets
220,399
170,834
126,601
136,954
124,297
Total assets
$
13,314,200
$
13,102,461
$
12,543,258
$
12,329,083
$
12,102,887
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,978,724
$
3,780,230
$
3,574,405
$
3,427,038
$
3,350,145
Interest-bearing deposits
7,021,101
6,786,258
6,318,712
6,354,656
6,063,302
Total deposits
10,999,825
10,566,488
9,893,117
9,781,694
9,413,447
Borrowings
758,595
671,152
648,679
549,969
548,604
Trade date payable
-
-
174,236
189,838
381,871
Other liabilities
67,031
105,597
93,491
87,213
93,537
Shareholders' equity
1,488,749
1,759,224
1,733,735
1,720,369
1,665,428
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,314,200
$
13,102,461
$
12,543,258
$
12,329,083
$
12,102,887
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
INCOME STATEMENTS
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Interest income
$
97,009
$
95,995
$
97,198
$
92,602
$
90,610
Interest expense
1,570
1,187
1,416
1,653
1,786
Net interest income
95,439
94,808
95,782
90,949
88,824
Provision for credit losses
4,782
2,064
-
(1,206)
(1,997)
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
90,657
92,744
95,782
92,155
90,821
Noninterest income
34,881
34,903
37,726
34,673
34,874
Noninterest expense
59,225
61,672
62,939
59,374
57,723
Net income before income taxes
66,313
65,975
70,569
67,454
67,972
Income tax expense
10,341
10,638
11,641
11,075
11,054
Net income
$
55,972
$
55,337
$
58,928
$
56,379
$
56,918
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.39
$
0.39
$
0.41
$
0.40
$
0.40
Net income - diluted
0.39
0.39
0.41
0.39
0.40
Cash dividends declared
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.13
Book value
10.43
12.34
12.17
12.08
11.70
Tangible book value
8.21
10.12
9.94
9.85
9.47
Market value
44.12
50.84
45.95
49.13
46.73
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,704,495
142,532,116
142,467,687
142,359,774
142,285,611
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,558,743
142,437,804
142,334,449
142,245,555
142,146,275
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,302,063
143,251,521
143,218,920
143,164,611
143,002,658
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.71
%
1.74
%
1.90
%
1.89
%
2.05
%
Return on average equity
13.53
12.63
13.43
13.38
13.83
Return on average tangible equity
16.68
15.45
16.43
16.48
17.09
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.22
3.29
3.41
3.36
3.55
Efficiency ratio
44.16
46.18
45.88
45.94
45.36
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Balance at beginning of period
$
63,465
$
63,370
$
62,138
$
62,974
$
66,534
Loans charged off
(659)
(3,067)
(1,475)
(392)
(574)
Loan recoveries
360
783
2,707
595
443
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(299)
(2,284)
1,232
203
(131)
Provision for loan losses
3,747
2,379
-
(1,039)
(3,429)
Balance at end of period
$
66,913
$
63,465
$
63,370
$
62,138
$
62,974
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
6,436
$
6,751
$
6,751
$
6,918
$
5,486
Provision for unfunded commitments
1,035
(315)
-
(167)
1,432
Balance at end of period
$
7,471
$
6,436
$
6,751
$
6,751
$
6,918
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.20
%
1.18
%
1.20
%
1.17
%
1.18
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
232.71
200.33
250.92
208.45
160.00
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
0.02
0.17
(0.09)
(0.02)
0.01
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Commercial:
C&I
$
822,310
$
784,282
$
680,263
$
662,711
$
646,316
PPP
15,739
52,793
139,334
320,392
531,810
Municipal
191,799
177,905
165,847
179,356
176,949
Total Commercial
1,029,848
1,014,980
985,444
1,162,459
1,355,075
Agriculture
82,883
98,089
98,947
95,212
90,366
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
806,211
749,793
656,530
550,928
587,928
Farm
225,942
217,220
203,064
185,288
162,046
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
636,160
623,434
674,958
673,608
650,144
Owner Occupied CRE
881,181
821,653
824,231
820,055
759,906
Residential
1,352,162
1,334,419
1,328,798
1,328,474
1,254,727
Total Real Estate
3,901,656
3,746,519
3,687,581
3,558,353
3,414,751
Consumer:
Auto
419,818
405,416
394,072
383,764
370,027
Non-Auto
131,964
123,968
120,450
104,814
92,343
Total Consumer
551,782
529,384
514,522
488,578
462,370
Total loans held-for-investment
$
5,566,169
$
5,388,972
$
5,286,494
$
5,304,602
$
5,322,562
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
47,445
$
55,670
$
53,620
$
54,497
$
61,866
Substandard
104,715
105,515
112,151
120,497
128,550
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
152,160
$
161,185
$
165,771
$
174,994
$
190,416
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
28,723
$
31,652
$
25,210
$
29,786
$
39,333
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
20
21
22
23
23
Accruing loans 90 days past due
11
8
23
-
2
Total nonperforming loans
28,754
31,681
25,255
29,809
39,358
Foreclosed assets
-
2,477
28
305
300
Total nonperforming assets
$
28,754
$
34,158
$
25,283
$
30,114
$
39,658
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.52
%
0.63
%
0.48
%
0.57
%
0.75
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.22
0.26
0.20
0.24
0.33
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
CAPITAL RATIOS
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
19.00
%
19.35
%
19.71
%
20.04
%
20.32
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
19.00
19.35
19.71
20.04
20.32
Total capital ratio
20.01
20.34
20.76
21.12
21.47
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.78
11.13
11.19
11.10
11.55
Tangible common equity ratio
10.52
11.55
11.90
11.75
12.35
Equity/Assets ratio
11.18
13.43
13.82
13.95
13.76
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
NONINTEREST INCOME
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Trust fees
$
9,817
$
9,670
$
9,484
$
8,692
$
8,299
Service charges on deposits
5,706
5,762
5,673
4,928
4,793
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
9,528
9,955
9,793
9,853
8,677
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
6,333
6,272
8,788
8,291
9,894
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
31
1
1
5
808
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
1,084
107
27
1
55
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
(10)
(3)
(6)
74
145
Interest on loan recoveries
283
1,207
1,746
704
382
Other noninterest income
2,109
1,932
2,220
2,125
1,821
Total noninterest income
$
34,881
$
34,903
$
37,726
$
34,673
$
34,874
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
32,540
$
31,876
$
34,460
$
32,936
$
32,636
Profit sharing expense
1,598
3,099
2,630
2,110
2,295
Net occupancy expense
3,225
3,333
3,288
3,241
3,147
Equipment expense
2,257
2,382
2,450
2,177
2,164
FDIC insurance premiums
869
848
815
766
701
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
2,968
3,227
2,935
3,039
2,772
Legal, tax and professional fees
2,957
2,835
2,893
3,352
2,726
Audit fees
451
423
466
430
440
Printing, stationery and supplies
540
664
432
489
325
Amortization of intangible assets
320
391
398
412
412
Advertising and public relations
1,493
1,842
1,746
1,392
1,388
Operational and other losses
596
1,385
1,087
534
287
Software amortization and expense
2,457
2,817
2,855
2,829
2,619
Other noninterest expense
6,954
6,550
6,484
5,667
5,811
Total noninterest expense
$
59,225
$
61,672
$
62,939
$
59,374
$
57,723
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
3,782
$
3,841
$
3,670
$
3,633
$
3,547
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,015
$
1
0.52
%
$
82
$
-
0.48
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
171,970
94
0.22
320,102
124
0.15
Taxable securities
4,231,949
17,823
1.68
3,590,137
13,556
1.51
Tax exempt securities
2,612,025
18,107
2.77
2,636,360
18,163
2.76
Loans
5,487,538
64,766
4.79
5,347,069
67,993
5.04
Total interest-earning assets
12,504,497
$
100,791
3.27
%
11,893,750
$
99,836
3.33
%
Noninterest-earning assets
744,810
726,932
Total assets
$
13,249,307
$
12,620,682
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,898,059
$
1,369
0.08
%
$
6,399,343
$
1,110
0.07
%
Borrowings
781,314
201
0.10
639,725
77
0.05
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,679,373
$
1,570
0.08
%
7,039,068
$
1,187
0.07
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,827,451
3,744,848
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
64,999
99,091
Shareholders' equity
1,677,484
1,737,675
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,249,307
$
12,620,682
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
99,221
3.22
%
$
98,649
3.29
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,554
$
2
0.51
%
$
3,049
$
4
0.54
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
612,551
236
0.15
796,835
211
0.11
Taxable securities
3,081,215
12,122
1.57
2,656,211
11,449
1.72
Tax exempt securities
2,542,606
17,701
2.78
2,461,924
17,410
2.83
Loans
5,337,807
70,807
5.26
5,383,781
67,161
5.00
Total interest-earning assets
11,575,733
$
100,868
3.46
%
11,301,800
$
96,235
3.42
%
Noninterest-earning assets
705,099
692,282
Total assets
$
12,280,832
$
11,994,082
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,346,267
$
1,340
0.08
%
$
6,229,991
$
1,560
0.10
%
Borrowings
599,934
76
0.05
527,669
93
0.07
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,946,201
$
1,416
0.08
%
6,757,660
$
1,653
0.10
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,490,685
3,439,683
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
103,446
106,994
Shareholders' equity
1,740,500
1,689,745
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,280,832
$
11,994,082
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
99,452
3.41
%
$
94,582
3.36
%
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2021
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,942
$
3
0.58
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
637,129
159
0.10
Taxable securities
2,251,419
10,264
1.82
Tax exempt securities
2,368,615
16,979
2.87
Loans
5,296,149
66,753
5.11
Total interest-earning assets
10,555,254
$
94,158
3.62
%
Noninterest-earning assets
700,550
Total assets
$
11,255,804
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
5,916,237
$
1,696
0.12
%
Borrowings
456,620
91
0.08
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,372,857
$
1,787
0.11
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,114,656
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
99,581
Shareholders' equity
1,668,710
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
11,255,804
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
92,371
3.55
%
