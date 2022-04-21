EUFY SECURITY TEAMS UP WITH ECOLOGI TO PLANT TREES WITH PURCHASE OF SOLOCAM S40 SECURITY CAMERA

Each purchase of the eco-friendly solar-powered camera will result in 20 trees being planted

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Security, Anker Innovations' smart security brand, has announced it is partnering with Ecologi , the subscription-based carbon offsetting platform, this Earth Day to plant trees in core reforestation sites around the world. For every SoloCam S40 solar-powered security camera sold via eufy Security's US site , UK site and Amazon until May 10, the smart security company will plant 20 trees. This is the first eco-friendly campaign for eufy Security, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable consumer technology that enriches our customers' lives.

Within 18 months of each SoloCam S40 purchase, Ecologi will complete mangrove planting in Madagascar, Afromontane tree-planting in Kenya and forest restoration in Nicaragua and Uganda. SoloCam S40 customers will receive separate notifications when their tree-planting site has been selected and when their donated trees have been planted.

"The SoloCam S40 combines eco-friendly solar charging capabilities with crystal-clear monitoring and local data storage with no added fees," said Frank Zhu, eufy Security General Manager. "We are proud to partner with Ecologi to revitalize forest restoration efforts in areas that need help the most."

Linda Adams, Head of Partnerships at Ecologi said: "We are really pleased that Anker has partnered with us to celebrate Earth Day this year, planting 20 trees for every solar-powered camera purchased. It's encouraging to see the company's dedication to engaging their customers in the fight against climate change by enabling individuals to play their part and contribute to the cause. Through the Ecologi platform they have already planted 10,000 trees, a fantastic achievement. We hope that others in the industry are inspired by Anker and follow in their footsteps, joining us in the fight against climate change."

Spotlighting the SoloCam S40

Forever Power, Solar Style: Just 2 hours of direct daily sunlight provides continuous power

Light Up the Night: The ultra-bright spotlight switches on as soon as motion is detected, while the color night vision picks out details in the dark

Crisp 2K Camera Resolution: Capture every event that occurs around your home in ultra clear 2K resolution

No Hidden Costs: Data is stored locally on the device's 8GB of internal storage with no added fees. As with all eufy Security devices, onboard data is safe and secure using 256-bit encryption

Price & Availability

Customers can use the discount code ECOCAMS40 through May 1 to receive $30/£30 off the SoloCam S40. Customers can receive the same discount without the code May 2-8.

Additional information on the SoloCam S40 can be found here. You can track the progress of the tree planting efforts here.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About eufy Security

With a unique focus on privacy protection, eufy Security offers a home security ecosystem that focuses on smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and unmatched battery life. eufy Security keeps data safe by storing it locally under encryption accessible only by the user. Find more information about eufy Security at eufylife.com.

About Ecologi

Ecologi is a platform for real climate action and in 2021, the company was established as a certified B Corporation. It facilitates the funding of carbon reduction projects and tree planting around the world. Ecologi provides a simple but powerful subscription service to reverse climate change. To date, the company has planted over 39 million trees on the behalf of its subscribers and funded climate solution projects that have reduced over 1.7 million tonnes of CO2. Their mission is to reduce 50% of global CO2 emissions by 2040 and responsibly plant billions of trees every year.

To do this, Ecologi calls on individuals & businesses to take personal responsibility and help tackle the biggest threat of our generation. Collectively, with a little input from a lot of people, we have the power to secure our future.

