Equinox Gold Completes Sale of Mercedes Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") has completed the sale of its Mercedes Mine in Mexico to Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM), as announced on December 17, 2021, for US$75 million, a deferred cash payment of US$25 million due within six months of the date hereof, a 2% net smelter return on Mercedes production and 24.73 million shares of Bear Creek Mining.

Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: "I would like to thank the Mercedes team for their dedication to the mine. As a significant shareholder of Bear Creek Mining, we look forward to participating in the success of Mercedes and future development of Bear Creek Mining's Corani silver-lead-zinc deposit, one of the largest, fully-permitted silver deposits in the world."

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company operating entirely in the Americas, with seven operating gold mines and a clear path to achieving more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects. Equinox Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX and the NYSE American under the trading symbol EQX. Further information about Equinox Gold's portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

