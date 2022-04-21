Avelo Airlines Offers Inflation-Busting 30% Discount on All Routes

Roundtrip savings up to $58 available to 27 coast-to-coast destinations

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As industry-wide airfares heat up, Avelo Airlines is offering a travel-inspiring 30% discount* off fares across its nationwide network of 27 popular destinations. Travelers can purchase the discounted tickets at AveloAir.com through Sunday, April 24, 2022, using the promo code: SpendLess.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

The discount can be applied to roundtrip tickets purchased on any Avelo route for travel between May 1, 2022 and June 22, 2022. There are no blackout dates and the discount is available on flights with one-way base fares up to $97 — offering roundtrip savings up to $58 off Avelo's already low everyday fares.

"Avelo was founded with a simple purpose to Inspire Travel," said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "This special offer is one of the many ways we are making travel more affordable and easier for our Customers. As we quickly approach Avelo's first anniversary, we remain committed to offering the choice, convenience and affordability our Customers tell us they love about Avelo."

A Growing Network of Popular, Fun and Relaxing Destinations

Avelo offers a convenient, affordable and reliable travel experience to 27 popular destinations across the U.S. on Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft – including its bases at Los Angeles' most popular airport Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

West Coast Destinations (13):

Bend / Redmond, OR — Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM)

Boise, ID — Boise Airport (BOI)

Denver / Fort Collins, CO — Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL)

Eugene, OR — Eugene Airport (EUG)

Eureka / Arcata, CA — California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV)

Las Vegas, NV — Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

Medford, OR — Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (MFR)

Pasco, WA — Tri-Cities Airport (PSC)

Redding, CA — Redding Airport (RDD)

Salt Lake City, UT — Ogden-Hinckley Airport (OGD)

Sonoma County / Santa Rosa, CA — Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS)

Spokane, WA — Spokane International Airport (GEG)

East Coast Destinations (14):

Charleston, SC — Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Chicago, IL — Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

Fort Lauderdale, FL — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Fort Myers, FL — Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

Myrtle Beach, SC — Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)

Nashville, TN — Nashville International Airport (BNA)

New Haven, CT — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN)

Orlando, FL — Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Raleigh / Durham, NC — Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

Sarasota / Bradenton, FL — Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

Savannah, GA — Savanah / Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)

Tampa, FL — Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Washington, D.C. — Baltimore / Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

West Palm Beach, FL — Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at major airports, Avelo primarily serves smaller, secondary airports including HVN, BUR, STS, FNL, PBI, MDW, SRQ, OGD and many others. These more convenient and friendlier airports offer a refreshingly smooth, quick and simple hometown airport experience.

At Avelo, there are no change or cancellation fees, as well as no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The fuel-efficient American-made 737 jetliners Avelo operates offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the much smaller regional aircraft historically operated at many of the airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo currently serves 27 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

* 30% off promo code discount applies to roundtrip flights only, for one-way base fares up-to $97. Must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. PT on 4/24/22. Expiration date cannot be extended. Travel must be completed between 5/1/22-6/22/22. To receive promo savings, enter promo code "SpendLess" at aveloair.com. Discount applies to base fare only. Promo code is not redeemable for cash, and in the case of reservation cancellations, the promo savings will be forfeited. Seats are limited. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please visit Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

Media Contact:

Courtney Goff

cgoff@aveloair.com

