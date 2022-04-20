Total Economic Impact Study Finds Demandbase Customers Achieve 367% ROI

Independent Research Shows the Smarter GTM™ Company Increases Revenue, While Boosting Sales & Marketing Productivity and Results

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces the results of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™(TEI) Study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study's goal is to help enterprise organizations understand the costs, business benefits, and potential return on investment (ROI) they may realize by deploying Demandbase ABX and Advertising Clouds. With the analysis based on a $200 million, 650-employee composite organization, Forrester found that Demandbase delivered 367% ROI in three years, with a net present value (NPV) of $1.94 million, and payback in less than six months. The platform was also found to help increase revenue by close to $1 million and to enable customers to avoid the additional costs of third-party tools.

Demandbase.com (PRNewsfoto/Demandbase) (PRNewswire)

"We've seen the impact Demandbase Ones has on customers time and again," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer of Demandbase. "It's really valuable, though, to have a highly respected, third-party research firm like Forrester conduct an independent evaluation of this impact. Their findings confirm what we've seen to be true, which is that our customers' success in sales, marketing and overall revenue is wildly amplified by using Demandbase."

In addition to discovering ROI and revenue potential, Forrester also uncovered further benefits that organizations can experience when using Demandbase, including:

Marketing productivity gains — By leveraging Demandbase's Account Intelligence functions, ABM teams saved days determining which accounts were most likely to buy and what content would generate the most interest. As such, ABM teams increased their productivity and improved KPIs, such as a 3% improvement in the close rate for marketing sourced leads.

Sales productivity gains — After implementing Demandbase, sales development representatives (SDRs) saw immediate improvements in their metrics, doubling their productivity. One ABM specialist said her team opened 22 new opportunities in just six months.

Improved sales & marketing relationships — Interviewees noted that Demandbase drove sales and marketing alignment, with one reporting a 90% adoption rate of account executives (AEs) and SDRs using the tool.

"Historically, one of the most difficult, but necessary, parts of growing revenue is a strong relationship between sales and marketing," says Allison Metcalfe, chief revenue officer of Demandbase. "It's clear through this study that Demandbase not only improves ROI and revenue, but also gets to the heart of an organization by building a bridge between these two essential departments. This creates cohesion and ultimately empowers them to achieve an aligned, optimized go-to-market that puts customers first. This is an incredibly important part of what Demandbase delivers, and what fuels its noteworthy economic impact."

Click here to access the Total Economic Impact™ Of Demandbase: Cost Savings And Business Benefits Enabled By Demandbase, April 2022, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Demandbase and sign up for the webinar taking place on Tuesday, April 26 in which the Total Economic Impact™ of Demandbase will be further explored.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Demandbase