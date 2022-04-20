P.F. Chang's welcomes spring celebrations

Recognize moms, dads and graduates this spring season with new cocktails and celebration offerings at P.F. Chang's

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is the season of recognition for moms, dads and graduates and P.F. Chang's is here for every special occasion with offerings including a celebration prix fixe menu for guests dining in and custom family meals for those looking to enjoy P.F. Chang's favorites at home. To further commemorate the spring season and provide guests with an exciting and memorable dining experience, P.F. Chang's is launching three refreshing new saké cocktails today available for a limited time through November 9.

"P.F. Chang's is an ideal destination to celebrate special occasions big and small to create lasting memories with loved ones," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer for P.F. Chang's. "We're excited to welcome our guests in honoring moms, dads and graduates this season with our menu of signature Asian favorites with some special touches for guests to enjoy during their celebrations."

P.F. Chang's will observe Mother's Day from April 20 through May 8. Graduation will be observed beginning on May 9 through June 30, with Father's Day celebrations joining in on June 1 through June 19. For guests dining in, a prix fixe menu is available starting at $50 per person including an appetizer, soup, one entrée, dessert and a celebratory glass of wine perfect for toasting the occasion.

On trend with the growing popularity of cocktails made from saké, guests can raise a glass with innovative limited time only beverages including:

Kyoto Bloom: Kyoto, Japan, is known for having one of the world's largest varieties of strawberries. P.F. Chang's Kyoto Bloom cocktail uses fresh strawberries, yuzu saké and elderflower liqueur to give the cocktail a refreshing and sweet flavor that is backed by aromatic botanicals from Suntory's Roku Japanese Gin. The drink is topped with club soda to provide a touch of effervescence.

Lucky Lotus: The Lucky Lotus features Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Saké and RumHaven Coconut Rum. When combined with pure cane sugar, fresh lemon and a touch of half and half, these ingredients create a silky tropical flavor.

Saké Warrior: The refreshing Saké Warrior features Moonstone Asian Pear Saké and white peach. The Saké Warrior paves the way for fresh lemon and lime juice to give this cocktail a bright flavor that is fortified by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

And for those who are ordering online, to celebrate at their own table, P.F. Chang's is offering custom family meals for groups of two, four and six. To add to the gifting occasion, limited-edition gift cards designed for Mother's Day, Father's Day and graduation celebrations are available for purchase in-restaurant and online at pfchangs.com/gift-cards.

For more details on the new cocktails, celebration menu offerings, and observances for Mother's Day, Father's Day and graduation, visit https://www.pfchangs.com/.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

