Staffbase Announces VOICES 2022 - The Great Reconnection

#1 Conference for Internal Communications & Employee Experience professionals is coming to London and NYC in May

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on uniting, transforming and inspiring entire workforces through internal communications, Staffbase , a leading provider of employee communications management platforms, will host its annual VOICES 2022 Conference as hybrid events next month in London, England, New York, NY, and virtual for those unable to travel.

(PRNewsfoto/Staffbase Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The role of internal communicators has become mission critical for organizations around the globe.

Featuring some of the most renowned industry experts discussing all things internal communications and employee experience, VOICES 2022 - The Great Reconnection, will take place May 19, 2022 in London , and May 24-25, 2022 in New York . Attendees at VOICES London will enjoy a keynote session with Jenni Field, Founder and Director of Redefining Comms, as well as learn about crafting great content with Tyler Rose, Internal Communications and Team Engagement, Dishoom. VOICES New York attendees will enjoy hearing from Libby Hardy, Director of Internal Communications at ALDI Inc., Lindsay Theile, Senior Director, Global Internal Communications, Walgreens, Megan Clavelle, Director, Communications & Brand at Ausenco, and Jack Maddock, Group Head of Digital Engagement at Sky. Also speaking will be Wema Hoover, former Google Global Head of DE&I and Tarana Burke, Activist, Author and Founder of The 'me too.' Movement.

"In a world where communications is used to divide people and spread false information, the role of internal communicators has become mission critical for organizations around the globe," said Staffbase CEO and founder Martin Böhringer. "According to the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer, communications from employers are considered the most trusted source of information. Now is the time to transform the role of the internal communicator into the force behind setting a trusted internal narrative that makes a positive impact on the communications industry. Our VOICES conference will focus on the power of effective internal communications and help guide professionals to bring authenticity to their storytelling."

Taking place May 19th at Tobacco Dock, London, and May 24th-25th at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, session topics for each conference include:

Authenticity: Why Communication Must be More Than Just Performative

A Seat at the Table: The Transformation of Internal Communicators

Employee Engagement in Times of Change

View from the C-Suite: The Growing Importance of Being a Communicative Leader

Transformation Through Storytelling

Crafting Content: Tales from the Industry

Been There Done That: Recipes for Successful Comms Channel Adoption

The Power of Comms Compels You: The Role of Reconnection in Creating a Movement

Event agendas, speaker lists, and registration for VOICES London and New York are available here: https://voices.staffbase.com/

About VOICES

VOICES first launched in 2019 and is now the #1 conference for internal communications and employee experience. This thought-provoking, insightful and educational event leaves attendees feeling invigorated, inspired, motivated and up-to-date with the most relevant internal communications trends and best practices. VOICES 2022 is set to change the future of internal communications via three events in all (Berlin, London, and New York) for its estimated 1,700 registered attendees from around the world.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is a high-growth, deeply experienced provider of employee communications management platforms for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity — whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them, along with tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Calgary, Cologne, Dresden, Helsinki, Kelowna, London, Melbourne, Montreal, Munich, New York City, and Vancouver, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 2,000 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee communications, including Adidas, Audi, Paulaner, Spark Power, UC Health, US LBM, and Vestas. Staffbase has received the 2021 Global Employee App Choice Award and 2022 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox Consulting.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Staffbase Inc.