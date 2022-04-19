REI Systems Awarded Cloud Support Services SIN by GSA to Provide Cloud-Related Modernization Services

STERLING, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leading technology solutions company, announced today that the General Services Administration (GSA) awarded Cloud Specialty Item Number (SIN) 518210C on REI Systems' GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). The addition of the Cloud SIN will make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for government buyers to partner with REI Systems for commercial cloud services.

This award recognizes REI's proven experience in delivering Cloud Support Services to federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, GSA, Patent and Trademark Office, and Health Resources and Services Administration. Furthermore, REI's Cloud Support Services helped 15 separate Department of Defense (DoD) components consolidate innovation and research application submissions, dramatically improving efficiency and reliability. These enhancements increased commercial innovator proposals to support DoD missions by 20%.

"We are very excited to offer our Cloud Support Services to government agencies through our GSA MAS contract vehicle. The GSA Cloud SIN is a testament to the success we've had in modernizing and advancing government enterprise systems," said Andrew Zeswitz, REI Systems' chief technology officer.

"We look forward to more opportunities to deliver mission impact with cloud-related IT professional services, including assessing, preparing, refactoring, migrating, integrating, and developing new native cloud applications using Agile and DevOps tools," said Gene Zapfel, REI Systems' chief growth officer.

