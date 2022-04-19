Purina Pro Plan Partners with Pro Snowboarder Chloe Kim to Launch the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge

Dog owners nationwide are invited to log miles with their dog, in an attempt to reach one million collective miles, unlocking a donation to help dogs in need

ST. LOUIS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purina Pro Plan is teaming up with professional snowboarder Chloe Kim and her dog Reese to kick off the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge, a movement encouraging people to get active with their dogs and discover how Pro Plan Sport's game-changing nutrition fuels dogs' active lifestyles.

Starting April 19, whether it's running, hiking, or even going for a swim, dog owners nationwide can track miles with their dog on activity logging app Strava and contribute to one million collective miles. Visit the Pro Plan Sport Hub to register now.

"As an athlete, I know that my performance starts with the nutrition I put in my body, and the same is true for my dog, Reese," said Kim. "I'm excited to team up with Pro Plan to launch the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge because Reese and I love staying active together, and Pro Plan Sport gives her the strength and stamina to conquer any adventure."

As a part of the Million Mile Challenge, Pro Plan Sport is donating up to $100,000 (ten cents for every mile logged between April 19, 2022, and May 17, 2022) to Athletes for Animals, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that connects athletes with a shared passion for animals and focuses its efforts on protecting the welfare of homeless pets nationwide.

"We are so excited to shine a light on the incredible bond between people and their active dogs with the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge," said Kristen Beckerle, senior brand manager at Purina. "This is the perfect way for dog owners to enjoy outdoor adventures together, contribute to a great cause, and see first-hand how it all starts with the fine-tuned nutrition of Pro Plan Sport."

Formulated for active, athletic dogs, Pro Plan Sport Performance formulas feature an optimized protein-to-fat ratio, real meat as the #1 ingredient, and high-quality nutrition specialized for each life stage; including new formulas for senior dogs and puppies. So, you can feel confident you're fueling your dog's best throughout his active, adventurous life.

To learn more about Pro Plan Sport, or to sign up for the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge, visit proplansport.com. Help make a difference and get moving today.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Athletes for Animals

Athletes for Animals was founded in 2013 by Kelly and David Backes. Athletes for Animals is a united team of professional athletes with a shared passion for advocating, rescuing and protecting the welfare of homeless pets nationwide. For the last nine years, the organization has successfully partnered with athletes to educate the public about responsible pet ownership, promote pet adoption, raise funds and has distributed just under one million in grant awards to support best practices in animal welfare. The vision is an increased respect for all companion animals, so that we can, "Team Up For Our Greatest Fans!"

