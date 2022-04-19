Leading Private Equity Practitioner David Cosgrove to Join Dechert's Charlotte Office

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that leading private equity practitioner David Cosgrove will join the firm's corporate and securities group as a partner in the Charlotte office. Mr. Cosgrove's arrival continues Dechert's major U.S. private equity and private credit expansion over the past month, following the addition of Nicole Macarchuk in San Francisco and William Robertson in New York.

With more than 20 years of corporate law experience, Mr. Cosgrove focuses on private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate and securities matters across multiple industries. Mr. Cosgrove is admitted in New York and New Jersey. He received a law degree from Rutgers University School of Law.

Mark Thierfelder, chair of the firm's corporate and securities group and chair of the global private equity practice, said, "David's talent and wealth of experience will be a terrific addition to our top-tier private equity practice. We are delighted to have him join us during this period of unprecedented growth."

"I am honored to join Dechert's elite global practice." said Mr. Cosgrove. "I look forward to joining the leadership team in Charlotte and to helping expand Dechert's presence in this exciting and growing market."

Recognized as an international powerhouse, Dechert's private equity practice has been on a fast-track growth trajectory, advising more than 300 private equity and other private investment clients worldwide. The firm's global team of more than 250 lawyers represents all types of private equity sponsors and other private investment firms, including sovereign wealth funds and family offices, and their portfolio companies, as well as institutional and corporate investors looking to invest in private equity funds. Named among the top law firms for private equity deals in Mergermarket's "Global & Regional League Tables 2021 – Legal Advisors," the firm was ranked #5 for U.S. Buyouts and #10 for Global Buyouts by deal value.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

