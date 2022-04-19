IMPLICITY® to Showcase New Artificial Intelligence-based Innovations in Remote Cardiac Monitoring at HRS 2022

A key highlight will include a Rhythm Theater presentation focused on the constraints and challenges of remote cardiac monitoring (RCM), as well as the impact of AI in managing ILR dataflows and transforming RCM into an opportunity for clinical research.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPLICITY®, a global leader in remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions, is showcasing its portfolio of remote cardiac monitoring solutions at the upcoming Heart Rhythm 2022 (HRS 2022) in San Francisco, California, hosted by the Heart Rhythm Society, between April 29th and May 1st, 2022.

A key highlight will be a Rhythm Theater presentation titled, "Management of CIEDs with New Remote Monitoring Features: From Standard of Care to Artificial Intelligence," on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 2:15 pm PST in the Innovation Expo, Booth 2155.

"Using CIEDs for remote monitoring (RM) is now considered the standard of care, but they add a significant burden for clinicians because they have a high false-positive rate. Our panel session will explore how novel technologies such as AI can significantly reduce this workload and help streamline clinic workflows," said Dr. Arnaud Rosier, Ph.D., electrophysiologist, and CEO and co-founder of IMPLICITY®.

Key opinion leaders on the panel include:

Niraj Varma, MB, ChB, FACC , Professor of Medicine and Consultant Electrophysiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, who pioneered the use of remote monitoring technology for implantable devices. Varma will chair the session and discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the management of implantable loop recorder (ILR) data.





Suneet Mittal , MD, FACC, FHRS, Director of the Electrophysiology Laboratory, and Associate Chief of Cardiology at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey . He will share insights on remote monitoring as a standard of care, exploring various constraints and challenges.

As part of the session, Dr. Rosier will also explain how remote patient monitoring (RPM) can support opportunities for clinical research. IMPLICITY® recently launched a unique competition offering investigators a chance to gain free access to IMPLICITY's® platform to support their studies with support from IMPLICITY's® team of data scientists and engineers.

IMPLICITY® announced FDA clearance for its AI-powered ILR ECG Analyzer for Implantable Loop Recorders in December 2021. The company's full suite of innovative solutions will be on display at the HRS 2022 event at booth #1641.

About IMPLICITY®

IMPLICITY® is a digital MedTech that provides a universal remote cardiac monitoring and research platform to medical centers and service companies, helping them provide the best remote care to cardiac patients. IMPLICITY® develops AI and knowledge based algorithms to reduce healthcare professionals workload and allow to potentially predict patient health status.

The IMPLICITY® platform aggregates, normalizes and standardizes data from all implantable cardiac electronic device across all major manufacturers. In addition to having an FDA cleared solution and multiple CE markings, IMPLICITY® has been the first private company authorized to access the Health Data Hub∗, one of the world largest patient database, supporting the development of its AI solutions to improve care for patients with chronic heart failure condition. IMPLICITY® covers more than 60,000 patients in 100 medical facilities across the United States and Europe. For more information, visit: http://www.implicity.com

∗ Health Data Hub is a health data platform put in place by the French government to combine existing health patient databases and facilitate their usage for research and development purposes

