Holmes Murphy Welcomes Lori Clausen and Mike Klepatz

Two local employee benefits industry leaders bring key insights to invest in Holmes Murphy's Sioux Falls office.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy is excited to announce the additions of Lori Clausen as Vice President of Employee Benefits Sales and Service and Mike Klepatz as Client Executive — two industry experts in the area — to the company's growing Sioux Falls Employee Benefits team.

Clausen joins the Holmes Murphy team with a wealth of experience and an impressive track record of prioritizing client needs. In her role, she will provide local employee benefits leadership with direct oversight of sales and service efforts in Sioux Falls. She will also help drive growth, client satisfaction, employee recruitment and development, and increase the community presence of the Sioux Falls office.

Prior to joining Holmes Murphy, Clausen served as the President of Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Dakota, where she developed strong business, membership, community, and regulatory relations across the state. She also provided direct leadership and oversight of the sales and account management team and indirect leadership to shared service areas, including operations, member services, product, and network management. Clausen also previously held leadership positions at Arthur J. Gallagher.

"Throughout her career, Lori has placed an emphasis on being active in the community and remains heavily involved in professional organizations, boards, and community affairs," said Brooks Deibele, Enterprise Sales Leader, Employee Benefits at Holmes Murphy. "The addition of her to our Sioux Falls team strengthens our presence in the region and the commitment to the care we show our clients and communities."

As a Client Executive for Holmes Murphy, Klepatz will provide exceptional strategic support to new and existing clients that will allow employers to optimize benefits and effectively manage spending. This role will allow him to use the knowledge and experience he has gained through years of working in the insurance industry to better consult and serve employers in the region. His understanding of how carriers operate, and the unique struggles employers face, positions him to provide deep insights and creative strategies for Holmes Murphy's clients.

Prior to joining Holmes Murphy, Klepatz spent time in the Sanford Health Marketing Department and as a team member of the Sanford Health Foundation before moving onto the leadership team at the Sanford Health Plan, where he held the role of Director of Client Services and Implementation.

"Mike's relationships, knowledge, and commitment to the local market position him well to help us achieve our growth goals and objectives, and add tremendous value to employers in the region," said Deibele. "I'm excited and optimistic about the growth potential for Sioux Falls and am confident that both Lori and Mike will add unique dynamics and leadership to the office to maximize our opportunities and ensure our clients can effectively and consistently achieve their employee benefits goals."

About Holmes Murphy

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, impact the industry through innovation, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential. We are also the co-founder and co-owner of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

