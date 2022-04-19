Delinea Adds Stan Black as CISO and Bob Janssen as Global Head of Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced new executive team leadership appointments, in addition to promotions in the customer success, professional services, and support organizations. Seasoned industry leaders Stan Black and Bob Janssen join Delinea as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Vice President, Global Head of Innovation, respectively.

Delinea Logo (PRNewswire)

Black joins Delinea from Lattice Security, where he was CISO and provided executive security consulting and advisory services for private equity, commercial, and research firms. He previously was Chief Security Officer and Chief Information Officer at Citrix for six years, leading global operational security and risk management. Black has held several C-level security and technology positions over the past 15 years including Nuance Communications, EMC, RSA, Forcepoint, and more.

"As a cybersecurity vendor, it's very important that our own data and systems are secure, as we face increasing threats against our organization," said Raun Nohavitza, Chief Information Officer at Delinea. "Stan has real-world experience navigating technology providers through today's complex threat landscape. We are thrilled to have an InfoSec leader of his caliber joining Delinea."

Janssen most recently was Chief Technology Innovation Officer at Ivanti, where he provided leadership on technology breakthroughs, performed technology research, and drove technology innovation. He joined Ivanti after the acquisition of RES Software, which he co-founded and was CTO and SVP of Innovation for over 16 years. Janssen notably created the flagship platform RES ONE, consisting of Workspace Manager, Automation Manager, and Identity Director.

"It's not often that you have the opportunity to hire an engineering leader who has made their name through truly innovating," said Jason Mitchell, SVP of Engineering at Delinea. "Bob has spent his entire career solving day-to-day challenges of delivering usable IT to users, incubating and launching new innovations. That leadership will help us evolve Delinea's solutions to deliver access and security solutions that are even more seamless."

Additionally, Delinea also announced that it has combined its global professional services and customer success functions into one organization, led by Shrilata Ganna who is now promoted to Senior Vice President. Anthony Daubenmerkl now takes over the company's North American technical support function to helm global support, also promoted to Senior Vice President.

For more information visit delinea.com .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide, including over half of the Fortune 100. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

brad.shewmake@delinea.com

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

delinea@luminapr.com

+1-408-963-6418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delinea