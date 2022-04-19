CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY TO HOST INVESTOR DAY

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (the "Company" or "Callaway") (NYSE: ELY) today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on April 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA from approximately 8:00 a.m. PDT to 12:00 p.m. PDT. The event will feature presentations and Q&A sessions led by members of the Callaway and Topgolf executive leadership teams. The event will be broadcast live from the Callaway Golf Company investor relations website, and a replay of the event will be available online following the conclusion of the broadcast.

For more details and to register in advance for the Investor Day webcast, please visit https://ir.callawaygolf.com/.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

Investor Contacts

Lauren Scott

(760) 931-1771

invrelations@callawaygolf.com

