Brightwood Announces Appointment of Frederick Jelks and Chris Halajian as Directors

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwood Capital Advisors ("Brightwood"), a leading private credit and impact firm, today announced the appointment of Frederick Jelks as a Director in the firm's Risk group and Chris Halajian as a Director in the firm's Underwriting group.

"We are excited to welcome Fred with his extensive operational expertise and experience, and to welcome back Chris who rejoins the Brightwood team with significant private credit and healthcare services experience, a key part of Brightwood's investment focus," said Sengal Selassie, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Brightwood. "Following a strong year of capital deployment and investment realization, Fred and Chris will enable us to continue building on our momentum and deliver even greater value to Brightwood's investors and borrowers for years to come."

Mr. Halajian brings more than a decade of experience in M&A advisory, private capital markets, and principal investing across the capital structure. Prior to serving as a Senior Business Development Leader for the early-stage mental health services company Geode Health, Mr. Halajian co-founded Mental Health Partnership with a small group of investors. Mr. Halajian also served as a Vice President at Brightwood Capital Advisors, where he was a member of the Investment Team leading deal execution and working directly with financial sponsors and owner/operators. Mr. Halajian also held roles as an investment bank analyst for JP Morgan and Rabobank, and as a financial management analyst for Cantor Fitzgerald. He holds a bachelor's in Finance and Accounting from Fordham University.

Mr. Jelks brings strong operational experience from AlixPartners, where he served as a director and provided turnaround and restructuring services to debtors and creditors in bankruptcy and out-of-court restructurings. Previously, Mr. Jelks held positions as a senior associate for Conway Mackenzie, where he focused on corporate restructuring and business advisory services to distressed middle-market companies across a range of industries. Mr. Jelks also held roles an associate for Marc Bell Capital Partners and as an analyst for UBS Investment Bank in their Telecommunications Group. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's in Economics from Yale University.

Brightwood's expansion of its team follows one of the firm's most active investment periods, having deployed more than $2 billion of capital to more than 50 new and existing borrowers during this past year. Brightwood also enjoyed strong realization activity with successful exits from more than 20 investments.

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a direct lending private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: healthcare services, business services, technology & telecommunications, transportation & logistics, and franchising. Brightwood's team of more than 45 employees manages more than $4 billion of capital on behalf of its investor base.

Contact

Prosek Partners

Ben Howard

bhoward@prosek.com

(914) 552-4281

View original content:

SOURCE Brightwood Capital Advisors