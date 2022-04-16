Lawrence Fire: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

LAWRENCE, Mass., April 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents who have been displaced or impacted by a fire at multiple three-decker homes on Crosby Street.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul) (PRNewswire)

The five-alarm fire spread to at least five nearby buildings in the Lawrence neighborhood on Friday night. A total of 16 families were evacuated from the fire.

"We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families," said Scott Chase, U-Haul Company of Eastern Massachusetts president. "Homes have been affected and we want to support this community by offering a secure place for their belongings to be stored while they begin the process of rebuilding."

U-Haul has a variety of boxes and other moving supplies it is making available to assist those in need. The free supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for a limited time at participating locations.

Customers needing boxes can also utilize the Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an in-store area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and other members of the community can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location for this purpose.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Methuen

99 Pleasant Valley St.

Methuen, MA 01844

(978) 237-5053

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 855,000 rentable storage units and 73.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Haul