WellBiz Brands Inc. Celebrates Franchisees and Service Providers at UNITED Conference in Las Vegas

The leading beauty and wellness platform hosted five brands, over 900 attendees and Shark Tank star Lori Greiner

DENVER, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands Inc. , the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform, with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, recently hosted over 900 attendees at its 2022 conference in Las Vegas at The Mirage®. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing™ , Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®.

2021 marked a year of tremendous growth for the company, including adding two new brands to its portfolio and signing more than 100 franchise agreements. The theme for the conference was "UNITED," celebrating the success of the portfolio while highlighting 2022 growth initiatives. Jeremy Morgan, WellBiz Brands chief executive officer, provided a look at what's ahead for the portfolio, including new eyelash extension innovations, WellBiz One technology to enhance studio operations for franchisees and the new Support Center structure focused on revenue drivers like membership and people.

"Coming together at the UNITED Conference to celebrate the best in beauty and wellness franchising was inspiring. At WellBiz Brands, we're focused on creating world-class experiences for consumers and providing the best-in-class support franchise owners need for sustainable growth," said Morgan. "Beauty and wellness are high-growth industries. We have the best brands in our categories and consumers love the services we provide. Most importantly, we're surrounded by amazing franchisees and a WellBiz Brands support team who have common goals. There are so many opportunities in front of us."

The UNITED Conference also focused on helping franchisees grow their business portfolios. One of the advantages of being a franchisee within the WellBiz Brands platform is the ability to own multiple brands within the portfolio, and during the conference over 20 franchise groups committed to expanding across two or more concepts. The portfolio is off to a fast start in 2022, with 35 franchise groups signing deals to build nearly 100 new units.

WellBiz Brands also recognized franchisees earning special recognition for Franchisee and Service Provider of the Year:

Franchisees of the Year

Drybar, Amy Ross , Scottsdale, Arizona : Ross truly embodies the Heart & Soul values of the Drybar brand. As one of Drybar's first franchisees, she has been a leader since the beginning. She is generous with her time, whether testing new systems or collecting franchisee feedback and sharing it with the Support Center. Over the past 10 years, she and her husband have opened six locations, with plans to grow to 10.

Amazing Lash Studio, Juan Cristerna , McAllen, Texas : Cristerna owns two locations in Brownsville and McAllen , which are both in the top 10 across all metrics. With 32,000 visits last year, and 62% of those services pre-booked, Cristerna's business results are impressive. Cristerna also supports the growth of the brand by testing new products and programs.

Radiant Waxing, Gerri Jones , Lubbock, Texas : Jones' Lubbock salon finished 2021 as a top performing location, ending the year with a 91% increase in sales versus 2020. A creative marketer with meaningful relationships in her community, she stands out as a leader who empowers her team.

Elements Massage, Matt Perry and Tracy Gilligan , Nashua , Portsmouth , Salem, New Hampshire , and Newburyport, Massachusetts : With four studios, Perry and Gilligan make time to support their studio teams through mentoring and career development. Known for their contagious energy, they are ambitious in business pursuits and always open to providing larger brand support, such as serving on the New England gala and co-op.

Fitness Together, Clark Sharp , Silver Spring, Maryland : In 2014, Sharp joined the brand as a personal trainer and in two years became a studio owner. When the pandemic hit, Sharp took a full-time job to help support the studio and his employees. The trust in himself and his team paid off, and revenues increased by over 50% from 2020 to 2021. Sharp is a leader within the brand, offering expertise in every capacity.

Service Providers of the Year

Drybar: Shop Educator of the Year, Kirsten Welch , Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Amazing Lash Studio: Lash Stylist of the Year, Liz Gearheart , Suntree, Florida

Elements Massage: Massage Therapist of the Year, Tyson Johnston, College Station, Texas

Fitness Together: Personal Trainer of the Year, Maria Cardozo , Burlington, Massachusetts

Radiant Waxing: Waxologist of the Year, Savanha Nunez , Lubbock, Texas

With a portfolio of beauty and wellness brands and nearly $500 million in systemwide sales, WellBiz Brands offers experienced and prospective entrepreneurs opportunities that fit their passions and goals. For more information, please visit: WellBizbrands.com .

About WellBiz Brands Inc.

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio includes Drybar® , Amazing Lash Studio® , Radiant Waxing™, Elements Massage ®, and Fitness Together®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBiz One, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has earned national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and others. For more information, visit WellBiz Brands Inc.

