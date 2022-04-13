Vexus Fiber™ Projected to Invest a Total of Over $12 Million in St. Tammany Parish

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, is continuing to expand its 100% fiber optic network throughout the state of Louisiana. They are looking to bring fiber to an additional 13,000 homes and invest a total of $12 million in the area over the next 12 months.

Vexus Fiber Logo (PRNewswire)

Vexus has already built to over 6,500 homes and businesses in the downtown Covington area, as well as down the Highway 59, Highway 21 and Highway 190 corridors. They also plan to add tens of thousands of new passings over the next three to five years.

"We're incredibly excited to be able to continue to expand throughout the Louisiana region," said Hunter McAllister, Director of Operations, Vexus. "Vexus Fiber is proud to bring a 100% fiber optic network with a superior infrastructure to the area. We believe economic prosperity and growth are directly tied to a city's ability to reach gigacity status, and each home and business we turn on brings us a step closer to giving St. Tammany and surrounding areas that gigacity status."

Unlike existing cable technology, fiber optic broadband allows for symmetrical speeds. With households using more bandwidth than ever for streaming, security, work, and more, having as much bandwidth upstream as downstream is more critical than ever. There is an ever-growing need for a fast and reliable connection.

"Access to reliable broadband is becoming a necessity, rather than a luxury," said Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Parish President. "We are incredibly thankful for Vexus Fiber's efforts to connect thousands of our neighbors through sustainable, strong internet. The future of broadband connectivity is here, and we believe this partnership will provide dividends for our citizens for years to come."

The majority of the Vexus network is also underground, giving it extreme reliability and uptime even during the most severe weather.

"Our area sees its fair share of storms and having a network that is underground ensures greater reliability. During Ida we sustained service to almost 99% of homes. This is key during emergencies," said McAllister.

St. Tammany residents and city officials are taking note as well.

"As our community continues to grow and develop, we're seeing a shift in what is defined as a basic need," said Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation, the economic development organization for St. Tammany Parish. "We continue to see evidence that access to connectivity is a critical infrastructure need. We are proud that Vexus is bringing our residents and businesses the reliable high-speed internet they need to live and work in St. Tammany Parish." Tweet this.

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington and Mandeville in Louisiana. The company is building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, Tyler, Nacogdoches, Huntsville, Laredo, and San Angelo, Texas. They are also expanding in Lake Charles, Alexandria and Pineville, Louisiana and Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Vexus is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Interested in signing up for Vexus Fiber? Residents and businesses can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to sign up for services today.

Additionally, Vexus plans to hire local sales, technical and customer service professionals to support the area. For those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team visit vexusfiber.com/jobs .

About Vexus Fiber™

Vexus Fiber is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premise network. Services also include a robust HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud services and more. For more information, please visit vexusfiber.com.

