Restored Smiles is offering Scholarships to Associates and recent Dental School Graduates looking to begin or master Dental Implant Placement Skills

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During these extraordinary times of rising gas prices, wartime uncertainty, inflation and overall increasing costs, recent dental school graduates and associate dentists are feeling the squeeze. While the future of dentistry remains strong as an industry, continued mastery of skills is without question needed to compete and/or fast track building a profitable dental career. The demand for dental implants continues to grow. For dentists not mastering these skills, they will likely struggle to thrive.

The business of dentistry is often misunderstood as a profession. While dentists are eager to start or buy a practice, they often lack the hands-on skills, business acumen, or confidence needed to compete with more established names. Once a dentist begins working continually, skill development can take a back seat to pressing workplace obligations. The sooner a dentist can master their dental implant placement skills the better.

Influential dentists are always mastering new skills. "Dentists who want to leverage their influence must invest time into skill mastery both clinically and in business. Dentists without a clear plan, tend to let money and confidence slip through the cracks. When this happens, burnout follows," says Julieanne O'Connor, Influence Coach for High-Achieving Dentists.

With scholarships up for grabs and free dentistry offered to patients, Restored Smiles is meeting an important need for doctors looking to build a successful dental career. Dentists interested in taking advantage of the available scholarships currently offered for upcoming courses as soon as April 22nd and 23rd, 2022, can contact Restored Smiles at RestoredSmilesCourses.com.

"It's an honor to serve the doctors and practices who are looking to improve their clinical skills and provide better care to all they serve," remarks Dr. Jedediah Huss.

Restored Smiles along with the help of some amazing supporters including but not limited to Nobel Biocare; W&H Group; Meisinger USA; and A. Titan Instruments have been able to help hundreds of patients and place over two thousand implants. Together they have donated well over five million dollars in implant dentistry to those in need.

