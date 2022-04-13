"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Acclaimed children's book showcased at Archway Publishing Author Solutions Book Gallery and Bookstore with author and illustrator Robert Vincent, available for interviews

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) will be at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, April 23-24, 2022, being held at the University of Southern California campus at University Park near downtown Los Angeles. The book will be featured in the Archway Publishing Author Solutions Book Gallery and Bookstore (booth 986) and Robert Vincent, author and illustrator, will be available for interviews.

Friendly Falls Press LLC (PRNewsfoto/Friendly Falls Press LLC) (PRNewswire)

Available online at Amazon, bn.com, target.com, and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com, as well as select bookstores, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who isn't Scottish but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, and animal rescue and adoption.

"Being at the prestigious Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is an honor and a privilege," notes Vincent. "I am very excited to meet fans, give interviews, and talk about Max Buckles!"

Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook, and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. In addition, a portion of each book sale will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society, Best Friends, and Alley Cat Allies.

To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of a number of other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

