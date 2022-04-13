JEFFREY FRATARCANGELI NAMED BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISOR IN MICHIGAN BY FORBES

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Forbes ranked Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management of Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the No. 1 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor in Michigan for Private Wealth.

SHOOK Research develops the annual Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list1 based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Forbes received 34,925 nominations, an increase of more than 2,000 year-over-year. To be considered, advisors must have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.

"Building long-lasting, meaningful relationships with our clients is the foundation of our practice, not individual transactions," said Fratarcangeli. "These relationships, coupled with the dedication of our team, have fueled the growth of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, but more importantly, they have allowed us to help our clients achieve their investment goals with sound financial strategies."

Fratarcangeli has more than 25 years of experience and has consistently been recognized among the top wealth advisors in the country. Most recently, Fratarcangeli was ranked No. 63 on Forbes' 2021 America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors2 list, up six spots from the previous year, and Barron's ranked Fratarcangeli 23rd in its Top Independent Advisors3 list, which includes the top 100 advisors in the U.S.

Fratarcangeli manages more than $2.85 billion as of April 1, 2022, a more than 100% increase since 2018. The practice, comprised of 21 professionals, has four offices across the U.S. and services high net-worth families, athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, government agencies, and many other entities. To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealth.com or call 248.385.5050.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com.

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

1 The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $5mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts. Private Wealth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically $5mm and above, though may have accounts with lower amounts.

2 The Forbes America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

3 The Barron's Top 1,200 Advisors rankings are based on data provided by thousands of advisors. Factors included in the rankings were assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, length of service, quality of practice and client retention.

