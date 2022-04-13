indi® Launches a Digital Debit Card to Give Users Access to Money Faster

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- indi today announced the launch of a digital debit card for all indi users. indi offers an easy-to-use banking app designed for the unique financial needs of gig workers. The company's mission is to empower freelancers, contractors, self-employed workers, and the companies that support them, with technologies to simplify their financial lives.

A digital debit card will be instantly available to all users after being approved for an account. With this feature, users who receive instant payments from partners of indi can also access the money in their indi account quickly and easily. indi and its partners are committed to helping people find work easily, earn more money, and access their income within a seamless, mobile experience. Launching a digital debit card is a big step towards making this goal a reality for more workers.

With the digital debit card feature, users can instantly and securely:

Make purchases using their Apple Pay and Google Pay mobile wallet.

Shop online at their favorite stores.

Access debit card information while waiting to receive a physical card in the mail.

Digital debit cards also provide convenience to users who may be waiting for replacement cards. They can continue to view card details in the mobile app and make purchases online while they wait for their replacement card.

"Allowing workers to activate a digital debit card immediately after being approved for an indi account makes banking on the go, accessing funds, and building healthy financial habits easier than ever," says Chris Yates, General Manager of indi.

About indi

indi is digital banking designed for independent workers. It includes an FDIC-insured prepaid account, debit card, and mobile app to allow contractors to easily deposit and save money for quarterly taxes, make purchases, and track expenses to maximize tax deductions. indi is provided by numo, a fintech incubator and independent subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and PNC Bank, N.A., the issuer of the indi debit card. Funds for indi accounts are held at PNC Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

