Good Dogg Beverage Secures Distribution Across Three New England States, Opens Regional Office

Good Dogg Beverage has signed with distributors in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, bringing premium hard seltzers with a heartwarming purpose to consumers throughout New England.



MELBOURNE, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Dogg Beverage, a purpose-driven company that launched its premium hard seltzer in the fall of 2021, announced that it has secured agreements with distributors covering three New England states and is opening a regional office in Cranston, Rhode Island.

The expanding list of companies that will distribute Good Dogg Beverage's products starting in May of 2022 includes Quality Beverage, an independently-owned Massachusetts beer wholesaler, East Coast Beverage of Rhode Island, Craft Beer Guild of Connecticut (part of the Sheehan Family), and Berkshire Brewing Company, a full-service distribution company throughout Massachusetts.

The expansion of Good Dogg Beverage across New England signals early excitement for the growing premium hard seltzer brand whose Leverage the Beverage™ program gives profits from every sale to provide kids with rare diseases affordable access to service dogs. They also network with animal shelters to help rescue dogs in the regions they serve.

Good Dogg Beverage is partnering with Liquid Opportunities to manage the national distribution of the line of fruit-forward seltzers that premiered with its commercial launch in September of 2021 (in distribution partnership with Quality Beverage) at Teddy Gallagher's Irish Pub in Franklin, Massachusetts, the birthplace of the idea for Good Dogg.

John Guhring of Liquid Opportunities says Good Dogg Beverage's early momentum with alcohol distributors and retailers outpaces what he typically sees in the competitive, hard seltzer category. He attributes the success to the heartfelt story behind the brand and the positive emotions and strong connection the Leverage the Beverage™ mission creates.

"A growing number of consumers in every category are looking for products that enhance their lives while making things better for someone else," says Guhring. "Good Dogg Beverage lets people be part of an inspiring, heartwarming story while enjoying a quality, premium hard seltzer experience. It's different and exciting, and people are feeling that."

Good Dogg Beverage's new regional office in Cranston, Rhode Island, will open in May to help foster strong connections with the company's local business and charity partners in New England.

Good Dogg Beverage's CEO and Founder, Tony Venturoso, spent most of his life in Boston and is committed to serving the area he says embodies the spirit of the Good Dogg brand.

"Where I grew up, there were always good people around who were willing to lend a hand wherever they could," says Venturoso. "It wasn't something we talked about; it is a way of being and showing up for each other that runs deep in this part of the country and in the culture and purpose of Good Dogg."

Good Dogg Beverage Premium Hard Seltzers will be available on store shelves in late spring of 2022.

About Good Dogg Beverage

Good Dogg Beverage is a purpose-driven, fruit-forward seltzer brand on a mission to put more heart into hard seltzer with their Leverage the Beverage™ campaign. The company gives a portion of every sale to fund scholarships that ensure children with rare diseases have affordable access to service dogs.

Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzers come in four flavors: Orange Mango, Black Cherry, Cucumber Lime, and Dragonfruit. Good Dogg seltzers have 90 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugar, and are 4.5% ABV. Visit gooddoggbeverage.com to learn more about how you can join Good Dogg in bringing more heart to hard seltzer.

