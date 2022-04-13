Flagstar Bank Hires Bertelsen to Lead Retail Banking

TROY, Mich., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank has hired Anne Mai Bertelsen as executive vice president and head of Retail Banking. In this position, she has oversight of Branch Banking, Consumer Finance, Investment & Insurance Services and National Business Banking.

Anne Mai Bertelsen, head of Retail Banking, Flagstar Bank (PRNewswire)

She comes to Flagstar with over 25 years of experience in financial services across marketing, product development and management. Most recently, she served as managing director of Global Banking and Payments at Accenture Interactive. In this role, she led the identification and launch of innovative products, services, technologies and operational models for various clients, including banks, payment providers and fintechs. Previously, she was the founder and president of MAi Strategies, LLC, a data-driven marketing and new product development consulting firm whose clients included Fortune 100 companies. She began her financial services career with American Express in the Consumer Card Division.

She has served as a board member of the Red Cross/Crossroads New Jersey chapter and as an innovation advisor for the White House Office of Technology.

"Anne's strong background in the transformation and innovation of product offerings, combined with her experience with fintechs, payment systems, digital services and data-driven marketing are among the many attributes she brings to Flagstar," said Reginald Davis, president of Banking for Flagstar. "Her skill set is tailor-made for our vision of how Flagstar should operate in the rapidly changing ecosystem of financial services today. We are so very fortunate to have her."

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $25.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 83 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $291 billion of loans representing over 1.2 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

For more information contact:

Susan Bergesen

Flagstar Bank

(248) 312-6237

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.