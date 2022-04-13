eBay Names Eddie Garcia Chief Product Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) today announced the appointment of Eddie Garcia as Chief Product Officer. Eddie will lead eBay's Core Product organization, building on the company's tech-led reimagination to deliver a streamlined, world-class experience. Eddie will report directly to Jamie Iannone, eBay's Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company on April 18, 2022. This role marks a return to the eBay product organization for Eddie, where he held roles in search and buyer experience from 2003-2014.

eBay (www.ebay.com) (PRNewswire)

Eddie brings more than two decades of product leadership experience. He joins eBay from Meta where he was Head of Commerce, Facebook App, responsible for Marketplace efforts. Prior to that, Eddie was the SVP of Product Development at Travelzoo and the Chief Product Officer at Sam's Club, where he oversaw a rapid acceleration in ecommerce sales and improved the productivity and experience for over 100,000 employees. Eddie earned both his mechanical engineering degree and MBA from Stanford University.

"We are thrilled to have Eddie join our team, bringing an impressive track-record of developing innovative experiences to eBay. His passion for building successful product teams dedicated to customers fits perfectly with our growth strategy," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer at eBay. "As we continue to build an eBay for the future, having a leadership team that embodies our purpose is critical, and I know that Eddie will play a key role in the ongoing success of our entire marketplace."

"I am proud to join an eBay team that puts an outstanding customer experience at the center of everything they do," said Eddie Garcia, incoming Chief Product Officer, eBay. "As eBay's tech-led reimagination comes to life, I am excited to continue to build upon the successful strategy the team has been implementing and unlock new opportunities to deliver for our customers and communities."

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "approximate," "believe," "commit," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "should," "would," "will" and other similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements reflect eBay's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of eBay. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to eBay's overall business, including those more fully described in eBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of this date. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eBay Inc.