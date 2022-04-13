Bluewater Resort & Casino is Deploying Quick Custom Intelligence's Slot Platform

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewater Resort & Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the QCI Slot Platform is currently being deployed by their property in Parker, Arizona. QCI Slots allows you to optimize your gaming product mix by understanding player interaction at a deeper level, which machines perform best, and which to remove from your floor without impacting revenue. The platform is currently being installed and the team will begin training soon.

"After a careful selection process, we evaluated QCI as having the most comprehensive slot analytic solution in the gaming analytics space. The solution enables us to address critical questions in what is now a very dynamic and ever-changing gaming market," said Phil Hall, Director of Slots for Bluewater Resort & Casino. "Furthermore, the QCI gaming community approach to a business relationship allows us to collaborate to meet our current and future needs."

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas, stated "we are honored that Bluewater Resort & Casino has begun deploying the QCI Slots tool to assist with managing and optimizing their slot and table games mix. Our growing partnership exemplifies the importance of the QCI collaborative philosophy in regards to continued enhancement of our products. With over 50 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide using our tools, we are confident our highly configurable product will meet the dynamic needs of Blue Water Resort & Casino."

ABOUT Bluewater Resort & Casino

Opened in 1999, Bluewater Resort & Casino (www.bluewaterfun.com), along the shores of the Colorado River in Parker, Ariz., is fast becoming the entertainment capital of western Arizona. An enterprise of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, each of the 200 Bluewater hotel rooms overlook the river and mountains. The resort offers over 500 slot machines, table games, a poker room and a bingo hall. Nationally renowned celebrities appear regularly at the Bluewater Amphitheater and Show Room. The resort has a marina and several restaurants, along with the Wake Board Island wake board cable park.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 3,000 sites across four continents. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

