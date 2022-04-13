Announcing the recipients of the 2022 Colorado Titan 100

LITTLETON, Colo., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Dani Kimlinger, Ph.D., CEO, MINES and Associates, as a 2022 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 34,000 individuals and generate over $22 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on June 2nd, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"These passionate and driven Titans of industry exemplify the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities, and making Colorado a better place to work and live." says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Dr. Kimlinger has served as MINES' CEO since January 2017. She currently sits on the National Board of Directors for the American Obesity Association, the Board of Directors for Self-Insured Institute of America Foundation, and United Labor Association of Nevada, is the State Director Elect for Colorado SHRM, and is on both the SIIA International and National Behavioral Consortium Thought Leadership Committees. In her time as CEO, Dr. Kimlinger's vision of increasing access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment has yielded great results including new digital and virtual service delivery, online digital intake platform releasing later in 2022, and the expansion of MINES specialty subnetworks to support first responders, LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and other critical communities.

"I am humbled, honored, and have a heart full of gratitude to be recognized as a Titan 100 CEO for the second year. I learned last year how powerful it is to be part of the Titan 100. The networking, learning, and contagious passion of my fellow Titans helped me grow more in one year as a CEO than I could have imagined." says Dani Kimlinger, CEO of MINES.

Dani Kimlinger will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on June 2nd, 2022 at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum located in Denver, CO. Wings Over the Rockies is located on the former grounds of Lowry Air Force Base. The museum is housed in the historic Hangar No. 1, built in 1939, and features dozens of historic airplanes, space vehicles, and interactive exhibits. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Pete Aden Partner at Wipfli.

This year, in addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be presenting the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only twelve Titan 100 honorees as part of this inaugural commemoration.

Titan award recipients are allowed to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite entrepreneurs that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

