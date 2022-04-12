VerifyMe Announces Changes to Board of Directors

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), providing brand owners authentication, supply chain monitoring, and data-rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products, announced changes to its Board of Directors.

Scott Greenberg has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board, as he takes a more active role focusing on strategic growth initiatives including mergers and acquisitions with executive management of the company. As a result, effective immediately, Mr. Greenberg ceased to be an independent director and stepped down as chair of the Board's audit committee and a member of the Compensation Committee. Marshall Geller has been appointed to serve as non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board.

Our new Board member, Adam Stedham is an independent director and replaces Mr. Greenberg as chair of the audit committee and as a member of the compensation committee.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ), is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers. VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com .

