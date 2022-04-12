Uptycs Strengthens Executive Team by Adding Kevin Durkin as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Chief Financial Officer to lead fast-growing cloud-native security company through its next phase of growth

WALTHAM, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptycs announced today that Kevin Durkin has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 30 years of finance and leadership experience, Durkin is responsible for Uptycs' finance organization and human resources.

"Bringing on a veteran finance leader who understands the security space will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our market leadership as the de facto cloud-native security provider," said Ganesh Pai, CEO and co-founder, Uptycs. "With over three decades of strategy and finance leadership, Kevin is the perfect addition as we rapidly scale the company and fulfill our mission of helping companies secure their cloud environments."

Durkin joins Uptycs from Threat Stack where he served as CFO. There, he helped the company achieve revenue growth of 20x and headcount growth of 5x through the company's acquisition by F5 in 2021. Previously, he served as CFO of data management company DataGravity (now part of HyTrust), and before that Azuki Systems (now part of Ericsson), where he played an instrumental role in the company's acquisition. Durkin was also named CFO of the Year by Boston Business Journal in 2017 and previously held a number of leadership finance roles in such companies as Cisco, Deloitte, Aylus Networks and more.

"With threats on the rise, cloud-native security has become imperative to doing business," said Durkin. "Uptycs is uniquely positioned to address organizations' security needs as they have built the industry's most comprehensive unified cloud and endpoint analytics solution. I look forward to playing a role in the company's growth by helping put Uptycs' solution in the hands of every company across the globe—so security teams can prioritize, investigate and respond to growing threats across their attack surfaces."

About Uptycs

Uptycs provides the first unified, cloud-native security analytics platform that enables both cloud and endpoint security from a common solution. The solution provides a unique telemetry-powered approach to address multiple use cases—including Extended Detection & Response (XDR), Cloud Workload Protection (CWPP), and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). Uptycs enables security professionals to quickly prioritize, investigate, and respond to potential threats across a company's entire attack surface.

Learn more about Uptycs: https://www.uptycs.com

