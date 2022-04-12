Scorpion COO Raj Ramanan Named A "2022 Localogy Leaders Award" Winner

Award recognizes executive leaders in Local who have risen to the challenge, led by example, and adapted to change, all while supporting their employees, local businesses, and community

SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, today announced that its COO Raj Ramanan was named among the five winners of the 2022 Localogy Leaders award, recognizing Ramanan's unparalleled leadership over the last year.

The 2022 Localogy Leadership Awards spotlights executives driving innovation in their organizations, client communities, and the marketplace at large. These winners, including Ramanan, have led the charge through another year of curveballs and pitfalls, launching new products and services, merging or acquiring, shifting operations, and pivoting – all while earning the respect and admiration of their staff.

"We are proud that Raj was honored by Localogy for driving ongoing innovations that help our clients succeed," said Rustin Kretz, Scorpion's Chief Executive Officer. "Raj is an extremely effective leader who constantly sets the bar higher for our teams to create the best possible outcomes for our clients. His leadership helps ensure that we continue to provide local businesses with the best-in-class technology and solutions that help them succeed in increasingly complex and crowded marketplaces."

"I am honored to receive this recognition from the preeminent organization that understands and serves the needs of local businesses around the country," said Raj Ramanan, Chief Operating Officer, Scorpion. "My philosophy continues to be that the key to customer success is employee success. I would like to thank the Scorpion team for their significant and valuable contributions toward propelling Scorpion to be the leader in technology and services that help our local customers succeed."

Ramanan and Scorpion Chief Experience Officer Julia Cook are slated to speak at Localogy 2022 this Spring. Ramanan will take the stage on April 25, 2022, where he will sit down with customers and discuss how they are navigating the continued financial challenges wrought by the pandemic. Cook will participate the same day in a Leadership Roundtable to discuss the silver-lining benefits of the pandemic for local professionals.

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and delight their customers. Scorpion offers SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise to support customers in setting, measuring, and reaching their goals.

Scorpion is Headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/ .

