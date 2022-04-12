Rain the Growth Agency Enhances Suite of Proprietary AdTech Tools

Research and measurement tools enable refined targeting, testing, brand and campaign measurement, strategy

PORTLAND, Ore., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent, performance-minded, fully integrated DTC advertising agency, has announced enhancements to their proprietary adtech tools, MindReader™ and ConsumerID™, as well as advancements in processes to enable clients to develop more intelligent marketing strategy and better measure campaign KPIs.

Rain the Growth Agency is a independent, full-service advertising agency cultivating transformational growth for DTC brands. (PRNewsfoto/Rain the Growth Agency) (PRNewswire)

"Research is integral to our proven Transactional Brand Building path, which has helped scale numerous DTC businesses," said Dan Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Brand Strategy + Research at Rain the Growth Agency. "Updating these new tools will allow us to better inform creative development, media planning and track the sales and brand-building performance of cross-channel campaigns for our clients."

The new Brand Strategy + Research capabilities include:

Differentiated Campaign + Brand Tracking – Expanded measurement capabilities through MindReader, Rain the Growth Agency's proprietary online research platform, will include tracking for both campaign lift and measurement of brand reach and health. Campaign lift is measured based on a short-term outcome of specific multi-channel advertising/media initiatives and will enable optimization within a single campaign. Brand reach and health are more long-term, macro-scale outcomes that represent the direction of future sales and customer loyalty. Each client's measurement objectives will drive the methodology for performance tracking.

Improved Normative Database Functionality – The MindReader Norms Database is the only fully-functional ad agency database of its kind, comprised of more than 10 years of proprietary intellectual property and research. Rain the Growth Agency's normative database consists of over 2 million consumer responses providing competitive and industry insights into how a product or ad performs compared to others in the same product category, as well as to other Transactional Brand Building campaigns.

ConsumerID 2.0 – ConsumerID leverages attitudinal and behavioral data for precise audience segmentation and media targeting. Additional personality archetypes and motivational frameworks have been added to help better develop tailored messaging and creative, and inform media activation strategy.

"These tools, in particular our norms database, are going to advance the processes we use to help clients create intelligent campaigns that we can tangibly measure," said Michelle Cardinal, Chief Executive Officer + Co-Founder at Rain the Growth Agency.

The adtech solutions align with Rain the Growth Agency's Transactional Brand Building path, which delivers transformational growth for DTC clients' sales and branding goals simultaneously.

Editor's Notes:

MindReader is Rain the Growth Agency's proprietary quantitative online research platform, with access to the world's largest pool of global respondents. The platform provides valuable input from a target audience to ensure a campaign is able to form interactive relationships, build brand equity, and drive transactions.

ConsumerID is the agency's proprietary audience segmentation and media targeting tool. It leverages a client's customer database and correlates attitudes and behavior with sales to plot and prioritize valuable current and future target consumers. Key outputs include target personas and actionable media targeting.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Headspace, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to over 260 employees nationwide.

