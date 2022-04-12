HEI Releases 2022 Consolidated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Includes HEI's first enterprise-wide greenhouse gas emissions inventory

HONOLULU, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) (NYSE: HE) today released its 2022 consolidated report describing its updated policies, actions and performance for full year 2021 with respect to a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, including climate-related risks and opportunities. This is HEI's third and most comprehensive ESG report.

The report includes HEI's first enterprise-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory, which will further guide the company's ESG strategies and provide greater transparency around its progress on climate issues. Net enterprise-wide GHG emissions in measured categories decreased 15% from 2015 to 2021, driven largely by reductions in the utility's generation-related emissions.

"Our ESG progress demonstrates our commitment not only to operating a sustainable business, but also to building a sustainable Hawai'i in which our children and grandchildren, our communities, our customers and our fellow employees will thrive together now and for generations to come," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO. "Our company has been serving Hawaiʻi for over 130 years, and this deep-felt mindset comes naturally to us as a longstanding business in our island state. The alignment between ESG principles, state policy in Hawaiʻi, community expectations, and our goals as a company has never been stronger."

HEI identifies 19 ESG priorities in the report and places special focus on seven topics: decarbonization; economic health & affordability; reliability & resilience; secure digitalization; diversity, equity & inclusion; employee engagement and climate-related risks & opportunities.

The 2022 ESG report extends HEI's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)-aligned reporting from 2021. It also presents data aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidelines for HEI's utility and bank subsidiaries.

To review the HEI 2022 ESG report, visit www.hei.com/esg.

Among the highlights:

Hawaiian Electric

American Savings Bank

Pacific Current

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaiʻi. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaiʻi's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, American Savings Bank, is one of Hawaiʻi's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaiʻi's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com .

Investor Contact Media Contact Julie Smolinski AJ Halagao VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability VP, Corporate & Community Advancement ir@hei.com info@hei.com (808) 543-7300 (808) 543-7625

HEI (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.