Canton Fair 2022: Hi-Tech Luggage Showcased at the 131st Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair will be held online from April 15-24. Now, through various social media channels, the Fair has promoted various exhibits including cases and bags.

With the rapid development of the global society and economy and the improvement of people's living standards, luggage has become a necessity in people's lives as travel, business trips and other activities becoming more frequent.

The 130th Canton Fair has displayed a wide range of new commodities, including an anti-theft backpack, a dual-use carbon fiber case, school backpack bags adapted for ergonomics. Many buyers were surprised after watching livestreams, and left comments in social media accounts of Canton Fair. Hakim Jarrar from Spain was one of them, and he said the Cases & Bags section looked like a sci-fi world with everything one expected to find. Many commented in Canton Fair social media accounts, expressing the expectation of more hi-tech luggage at the 131st session.

With over 20,000 enterprises, China is a large luggage producer, occupying more than 70% of the global share. Manufacturers are mainly located in coastal provinces and cities such as Guangdong, Fujian, Zhejiang, Shandong, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and inland provinces including Hebei and Hunan.

The huge international luggage demand and the competitive pressure brought about by the high concentration of the industry chain have pushed more and more luggage business owners to focus on improving product quality. Beyond pursuit of beauty, many business owners have explored quality, practicality, and personalization. Some enterprises, taking "human+bag+technology" approaches, have collected numerous independent R&D patents, and their masterpieces have won awards in famous design contests at home and abroad. An example is the sustainable solar energy backpack, which won the Goldreed Industrial Design Awards for its innovative use of flexible solar panels to realize the transformation from light energy into electric energy and energy storage.

According to Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, the USB interface design on luggage has become the standard at the Canton Fair. Gyroscopes are installed in backpacks to send alarms when the elderly fall. The 131st Canton Fair will continue to display a number of intelligent and fashionable new products through its "Cloud Platform", aiming to help China's intelligent manufacturing better go global and benefit the world.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

View original content:

SOURCE Canton Fair