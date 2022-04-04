Statement from PointsBet Canada on the official launch of Ontario's sports wagering market

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Scott Vanderwel, CEO of PointsBet Canada, on the official launch of Ontario's sports wagering market.

"Today is a great day for Ontario sports fans! On behalf of the entire PointsBet Canada team, I'd like to share how thrilled we are to see the province's sports wagering market officially open. Just 50 seconds after 12:00am ET, PointsBet Canada became one of the first private sportsbooks to take a legal wager, and shortly after accepted a $500 two-leg parlay of UNC over Kansas and the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Over the past few months, our team has been scaling and preparing for today. We have quadrupled in size since the beginning of the year and continue to build partnerships with the athletes, teams, and organizations that matter to Canadians and share great alignment with our core brand values. Whether you are a curling fan in Windsor or an Ottawa REDBLACKS season ticket holder in our nation's capital, PointsBet Canada's innovative, in-house technology platform will deliver you a fast, safe, dynamic, and tailored experience. We know our customers will appreciate our unmatched in-play betting, great odds, depth of offering, and local Canadian support teams ready to assist when they need it. We will offer an unrivalled experience to sports bettors and gaming enthusiasts.

The steps taken by Premier Ford, Attorney General Downey, Minister Bethlenfalvy, and iGaming Ontario are to be commended. The framework in Ontario allows for necessary competition, continued investment, job creation, and importantly helps fund a stronger Ontario through tax revenue. We look forward to doing our part at PointsBet Canada in proving the model works while inspiring other provinces to consider a legal regulated framework.

To Ontarians, welcome! To the rest of Canada, we hope to see you soon!"

