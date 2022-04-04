Meridian Michigan Announces Appointment of New Chief Medical Officer

DETROIT, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Michigan, a provider of government-sponsored health plans, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Kay Judge as its new Chief Medical Officer, effective April 10, 2022.

Dr. Judge brings over two decades of experience from large health systems in Michigan and California. Most recently, Dr. Judge served as Regional Medical Director of Health Net LLC, Central Valley, a Centene Corporation subsidiary in northern California, where she focused on reducing longstanding disparities in healthcare and incorporating technology to help improve engagement and health outcomes.

A native of Detroit, Dr. Judge attended Wayne State University School of Medicine and received her Master of Health Administration from the University of Southern California. Prior to joining Health Net, Dr. Judge served as a senior staff physician at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She later served as an executive in the Sutter Health System in Sacramento, Calif., and was on the board of directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Judge back to Michigan and to add an executive with her experience and accomplishments to the Meridian leadership team," said Sean Kendall, President and CEO of Meridian Michigan. "In her new role, she will lead our team of highly qualified medical professionals to ensure that our members continue to receive affordable, high-quality healthcare throughout the state."

"It is gratifying to come back and serve the community I grew up in," Dr. Judge said. "Meridian has an excellent national reputation in the managed care industry as a high-quality health plan, and to have the opportunity to work with Meridian CEO Sean Kendall and his leadership team was a huge draw for me."

Dr. Judge brings a wide range of expertise to Meridian including experience coordinating digital therapeutics and remote technologies in population health and care management in the post-COVID-19 era. She is a nationally recognized public speaker with a passion for health equity and innovation.

