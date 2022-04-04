FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Casino are Live in Ontario

Ontario on iOS and Android America's #1 Sportsbook is live inonand

FanDuel's first five days of TV and digital marketing will focus on Responsible Gaming

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group launched a fully integrated real money online gaming experience for residents and visitors to the province of Ontario, Canada. Starting today, the FanDuel Sportsbook app and the FanDuel Casino app are now available in Ontario, Canada. FanDuel's debut in Ontario comes on the heels of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) launching its highly-anticipated regulated market for single-game sports betting on April 4.

The FanDuel Sportsbook is now available for download via iOS and Android for sports fans located anywhere inside Ontario's border. The market-leading FanDuel Sportsbook is powered by IGT 's PlaySports platform and offers fans elevated betting features including Same Game Parlay™ bets (SGP), Odds Boosts, Data Visuals, and Streaming options, to augment Canadians' engagement with the sports they love. FanDuel provides its proprietary risk and trading technology to offer bets on professional hockey, curling, football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, boxing, soccer, and tennis. The FanDuel Sportsbook app in Ontario is simple, secure, and convenient, with a number of key features, including:

New Way to Parlay: FanDuel introduces Same Game Parlay™ bets, which is the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game.

Lightning Fast Payouts: The FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking options and the ability to pay out winnings within two hours. Payment processing partner Nuvei will provide customers with multiple payment options, including Interac, PayPal, MasterCard and Visa. The FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking options and the ability to pay out winnings within two hours. Payment processing partnerwill provide customers with multiple payment options, including Interac, PayPal, MasterCard and Visa.

Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers 24/7 customer service.

Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting. FanDuel Sportsbook has anto help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

FanDuel's Player Account Management System in Ontario is powered by GAN and is the backbone of the FanDuel Sportsbook. GAN's account and wallet technology connects FanDuel's sportsbook and casino, so customers can use sportsbook and casino winnings interchangeably.

The FanDuel Casino will make its debut on iOS and Android and desktop . Players can enjoy over 250 games across live dealers, live game shows, slots and a multitude of recognizable table games like blackjack and roulette. The casino experience will be powered by leading game providers including Everi Holdings, Evolution, High 5 Games, IGT PlayDigital, and PlayAGS. Following launch, FanDuel has plans to actively expand its game portfolio across all casino verticals in Ontario to ensure top content is consistently available to players.

As an industry leader, FanDuel believes it is critical to lead from the front on responsible gambling (RG) and safer play. In keeping with FanDuel Group's reputation in North America for responsible gaming, safer play will be at the forefront of FanDuel's entry into Canada. FanDuel encourages customers to enable responsible gaming tools to manage their online wagering. These tools are available in our apps with a quick touch of the "RG" button at the top of the screen. For more information on FanDuel Group and the commitment to responsible play please visit www.fanduel.com/rg/canada .

For more on the FanDuel Sportsbook and sports betting content, follow @fanduelcanada on Twitter and Instagram.

19+ and physically located in Ontario. Gambling Problem? Call 1-866-531-2600 or visit connexontario.ca.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and over 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

