SFERRA, a Portfolio Company of Highlander Partners, Sells Brahms Mount to Faribault Mill

DALLAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SFERRA Fine Linens, a leading branded luxury linens and home lifestyle company, whose Italian heritage dates to 1891 and owned by Highlander Partners, today announced the sale of Brahms Mount to Faribault Woolen Mill Company ("Faribault Mill"). Brahms Mount was established in 1983 by local Maine artisans utilizing antique shuttle looms to craft signature American textiles with all-natural cotton, linen, and wool fibers.

The transaction supports SFERRA's stated strategic objective of focusing on its SFERRA and Pratesi brands and to further concentrate on expanding in its core markets and customer base in the US and UK/Europe, geographies where there continues to be abundant opportunities for growth.

Serving as a self-sufficient business with all activities located in Maine, including manufacturing and customer management, Brahms Mount represents an attractive add-on acquisition for Faribault Mill to add a complementary brand that is also verticaly integrated with US-based woolen mill manufacturing. Given the standalone nature of brand and operations, SFERRA will ensure a transition without any disruption of service.

"We believe Brahms Mount, along with its employees, will have an excellent opportunity to thrive under Faribault Mill, a strategically-aligned buyer, who is well versed in cultivating brands known for American craftsmanship. We wish them the very best of success," said Michelle Klein, President and CEO of SFERRA.

Mark Blanchat, a Partner with Highlander, added, "The sale of this business is in line with SFERRA's overall strategy of growing its two iconic Italian luxury brands in the bedding and home category. While Brahms Mount has developed and cultivated great relationships with its loyal customer base, our focus is on our SFERRA and Pratesi brands, and we believe that Brahms Mount is a much better fit for Faribault Mill given its complementary offerings and operations. We will continue to be aggressive in growing our offerings and reach under the SFERRA and Pratesi brands and will continue to implement a selective "buy-and-build" investment approach in finding complementary M&A opportunities for this business in the luxury goods category."

About SFERRA

SFERRA is an Italian luxury lifestyle brand established in 1891 by founder Gennaro Sferra, who created the brand in dedication to impeccable artistry and tailoring. Most recently, the brand has expanded its categories to include mattresses, accessories for the table, and home and décor gifts. SFERRA is found in major department stores, more than 700 luxury specialty home stores, and boutique hotels and resorts. For more information on SFERRA, please visit www.sferra.com.

About Pratesi

Pratesi is an ultra-premium Italian-luxury linens brand known for elaborate floral designs, innovation, superior quality and a globally recognized brand for well over a century, dating back to its founding in 1906. For more information on Pratesi, please visit www.pratesi.com.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with over $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

