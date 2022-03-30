IBM Works with Discover to Co-Create Technology Solutions and Migrate to a Hybrid Cloud Platform

ARMONK, N.Y., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM Consulting (NYSE: IBM ) is working with Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS ) to help the leading digital bank and payments company enhance its digital transformation of applications and existing systems to a hybrid cloud architecture using Red Hat OpenShift.

"Consumers demand faster access to integrated digital banking and payments more than ever, with the assurance that their data will be protected," said John Granger, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting. "Embracing an open enterprise hybrid cloud strategy with a secure platform purpose-built for the financial services industry allows Discover to deliver differentiated new experiences."

Discover plans to migrate and modernize its current systems and applications to an open and flexible hybrid cloud architecture. Red Hat OpenShift will help Discover leverage key capabilities such as security, automation and multicloud service integration to reduce operational costs, deliver better outcomes across business processes, enable faster application deployments, and bring agility with enhanced security and resilience.

"As we accelerate our digital transition journey as a leading direct bank and payments company, it is critical that we have technology solutions in place that help us improve the customer experience," said Amir Arooni, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Discover. "Working with IBM will allow us to automate, react and deliver solutions more quickly, ultimately driving down costs and helping our customers."

IBM Consulting also will collaborate with Discover's teams to utilize IBM Garage and agile techniques to modernize existing applications and co-create new solutions to help Discover derive greater business and technical benefits.

Discover will use Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform for hybrid cloud automation and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes (ACM) to achieve end-to-end management visibility and control of its cluster and application lifecycle across its hybrid cloud architecture.

