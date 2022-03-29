Willow® Expands Product Suite and Unveils Willow Go™, Its Fully In-Bra Wearable Breast Pump for Only $329

At more retail locations than ever, the Willow Go is giving more moms the freedom to pump cord-free, tube-free and stress-free

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow ®, the creator of the first and only spillproof, in-bra breast pump, announced today the introduction of Willow Go™, its newest, in-bra, wearable breast pump model. Willow Go is now available for $329, or as low as $150 with most insurance plans, at OneWillow.com, offering moms the freedom and benefits of a completely cord-free, fully in-bra wearable pump with hospital-grade suction at a competitive price point.

Willow Go builds on the brand's portfolio of category-disrupting innovation. In 2018, Willow introduced the first cordless, in-bra, wearable, smart breast pump. The latest premium model is now available for $499 and offers 360 degrees of spillproof mobility while pumping. Designed for multitasking, the new Willow Go allows moms to break free from the wall and quietly and discreetly pump hands-free with absolutely no cords, tubes, or dangling bottles.

"Moms asked, and Willow delivered. We created a streamlined, fully in-bra breast pump that gives moms freedom from the constraints and cords of traditional pumps, all at an affordable price," said Willow CEO Laura Chambers. "More than 20% of Willow pumps were purchased with insurance in 2021. Offering Willow Go at an affordable price point, as low as $150 with most insurance plans, allows more moms than ever to have access to best-in-class technology without requiring any tubes, cords, or bulky external motors."

The Willow Go features include:

More capacity, as the only in-bra wearable breast pump to offer up to 14 oz. capacity per session

Hospital-grade suction (up to -280 mmHg) and two modes for moms to choose and toggle between with six levels of suction in Stimulation mode and nine levels of suction in Expression mode for maximum output

Ultra-quiet and discreet with a streamlined wearable pump design that is small, mighty, and mobile with all-day battery life (up to 5 sessions) so mom can pump anywhere, anytime

Intuitive assembly with one-handed setup and easy cleaning with fewer parts and top-rack dishwasher-safe

Two reusable milk containers, not made with BPA, offer an easy and safe way to transfer milk to a bottle

Willow Go™ App Connected, allowing mom to track her sessions, access a step-by-step onboarding guide, and tips for using her Willow Go

$150 with most insurance plans. Willow pumps are HSA/FSA eligible, and flexible financing is available Greater access for more moms with various financing options. Willow Go is available for as low aswith most insurance plans. Willow pumps are HSA/FSA eligible, andis available

With the launch of Willow Go, Willow is also expanding the availability of its products with Target. Willow pumps and accessories are available at more than 1,300 Target stores. Willow Go is also available at BuyBuy Baby locations, Amazon.com, and Insurance DMEs.

Willow's mission is to build solutions for mom's most meaningful problems. With an extended product portfolio, Willow is making it easier for more moms to access a better pumping experience. The Willow product suite now includes two hands-free, cordless, fully in-bra pump models that allow moms to pump stress-free, as well as pumping accessories and the Willow Perfect Pumping Bra. Moms now have more choices to pump discreetly and comfortably without sacrificing their freedom.

For more information and to find the right Willow pump for you, please visit www.onewillow.com .

Visit www.onewillow.com/insurance to save on your Willow pump with insurance.

About Willow®

Founded in 2014, Willow® forever changed the way women pump with the world's first all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump. The Willow Wearable Breast Pumps feature innovative technology, including the Willow Gen 3, which enables total spillproof mobility while pumping, ditching long tubes, cords, dangling bottles and loud sucking sounds so moms can pump wherever their day takes them.

With the launch of Willow Go, moms now have a more affordable option to cut the cord from traditional breast pumps and live life with both hands, without cords, tubes, or stress.

